Americans were on the move in large numbers during the pandemic, leaving behind large cities for suburban and rural areas of red states.. Georgetown, Texas, saw the fastest rate of growth during that time span, expanding by 10.5%, a rate Axios noted would double the size of the community in less than seven years. An additional two Texas cities, Leander (10.1%) and New Braunfels (8.3%), saw the second- and fifth-highest rate of migration respectively. Two Arizona cities, Queen Creek Town (8.9%) and Buckeye (8.6%), round out the top five at the third and fourth-highest rate of migration.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO