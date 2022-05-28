ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

PHOTOS: Crowds arrive at Trump rally in Casper

By Star-Tribune staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowds of people are flooding into the Ford Wyoming Center...

Judy Delores Langdon

CASPER — Judy Delores Langdon, 79, of Casper, WY was born on June 3, 1942 in Vancouver, WA. She graduated from this life into GLORY on May 27, 2022. She grew up in Oregon where she developed a love for the beach and outdoors. She graduated from Grant High School in Portland, Oregon in 1960. During her senior year she was the president of Luther League where she met her future husband, Bill Miller. They lived in Oregon to begin their life then moved onto Montana before moving to Wyoming in 1973 and ultimately to Casper in 1978. Together they raised their three children, Eric, d’Ann and Kristi and later divorcing.
Man shot by police was being investigated for pointing gun at his wife, stalking

A Casper man shot by police Monday had stalked his wife and pointed a gun at her in the days prior to his encounter with officers, newly filed court documents allege. Gage Thomas Cordova, 24, is accused of using a gun to threaten his wife, who is in the process of divorcing him, after allegedly showing up at her house on Saturday. Cordova is further accused of leaving her threatening voicemails and using a Ring doorbell surveillance system at the woman’s home to listen in on her and police.
