PHOTOS: Crowds arrive at Trump rally in Casper

CASPER — Judy Delores Langdon, 79, of Casper, WY was born on June 3, 1942 in Vancouver, WA. She graduated from this life into GLORY on May 27, 2022. She grew up in Oregon where she developed a love for the beach and outdoors. She graduated from Grant High School in Portland, Oregon in 1960. During her senior year she was the president of Luther League where she met her future husband, Bill Miller. They lived in Oregon to begin their life then moved onto Montana before moving to Wyoming in 1973 and ultimately to Casper in 1978. Together they raised their three children, Eric, d’Ann and Kristi and later divorcing.

