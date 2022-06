In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, many have suggested general manager Don Sweeney needs to improve his blue line for next season, and one possible name that could help in that regard is John Klingberg. Meanwhile, there has also been whispers that Kirby Dach of the Chicago Blackhawks could be an interesting trade target for the Bruins this summer. In other news, Brad Marchand is expected to miss six months due to surgery. Last but not least, David Pastrnak and Team Czechia were able to win bronze at the IIHF World Championships over Jeremy Swayman and Team USA on Sunday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO