Jonny Bairstow has said he is “excited and intrigued” by the arrival of Brendon McCullum as England’s Test coach and by the prospect of a new era for his team. Bairstow arrived in England last Monday following Punjab Kings’ elimination from the Indian Premier League, throwing him into a whirlwind turnaround as he prepares for England’s first Test against New Zealand, which starts at Lord’s on Thursday.

