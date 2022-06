The clock may be ticking on Aljamain Sterling’s time atop the Bantamweight division, but not because of future outcomes in his own fights. Rising through the ranks behind Sterling’s ascent has been his teammate, Merab Dvalishvili (14-4), who is currently unbeaten in his last seven outings. Pulling off one of the crazier comeback victories fans will ever see in his last time out against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266 in Sept. 2021 (watch highlights), Dvalishvili should now be poised for a big showcase bout.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO