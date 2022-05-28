ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Hayden Christensen on New Experiences Playing Darth Vader in the 'Star Wars' Prequel Series

By Therese Lacson
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying one of the most famous villains in movie history can be a tall order and no one understands that struggle quite like Hayden Christensen. Anakin Skywalker before his transformation into Darth Vader was often a polarizing character in the Star Wars community. When Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Star Wars Calls Out Racist Reactions to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Star Moses Ingram

The official Star Wars Twitter account came out in defense of Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram after the actress reported having received hundreds of hate messages from fans displeased with her role on the show. Seduced by the Dark Side, some fans have been reportedly targeting Ingram with racist messages, including slurs and claims that she was just chosen due to a diversity move by Lucasfilm.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3 Turns Darth Vader Into the Scariest Star Wars Villain

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is one of the most iconic villains of all time, even the most hardcore Star Wars fan got to admit he doesn’t do much in the main films. Be it due to technical limitations or age-ratings concerns, Darth Vader’s imposing figure was mainly built by his iconic armor and the bone-chilling voice of James Earl Jones. But when it comes to evil deeds, most of Darth Vader’s cruel actions happen out of frame, more suggested than shown. That all changed in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the Disney+ series delivered the scariest live-action version of Darth Vader ever. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vader is powerful, ruthless, and willing to destroy innocent lives just to prove a point. And by showing this side of the Sith Lord, Obi-Wan Kenobi proves the Disney-era Darth Vader is a much scarier villain.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ahsoka': Release Date, Setting, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

With a franchise as vast as Star Wars that has a massive catalog of beloved characters, not even the most recognizable ones have a story quite like Ahsoka Tano. It's hard to believe that there was a point in time when fans thought the idea of Anakin Skywalker having a padawan was preposterous since no such thing had ever even been mentioned in the live-action films. Yet, slowly but surely, young Ahsoka captured the hearts of the fandom, going from an arrogant learner into a patient Jedi Knight in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. When she left the Jedi Order to have a new life, many assumed that was the end of her journey, and yet she still chose to fight the good fight in Star Wars Rebels, even coming face to face with her former master. Her duel with Vader also should have been the end of her journey, yet she somehow cheated death and finally made her glorious live-action debut in The Mandalorian, even making a brief appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Becomes Most Watched Disney+ Original Series to Date

Once again, Star Wars fans prove that they are a Force to be reckoned with. In the span of one short weekend, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has become Disney+'s most-watched premiere globally. The series brings the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to reprise their iconic roles as the Jedi Master and his ill-fated apprentice, and already the show is a huge success.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Collider

Disney Announces Official Date for Second Disney+ Day Event

Disney+ Day is back, and it's coming early this year! Disney+ announced on Twitter that their second Disney+ Day will take place on September 8, two months prior to the anniversary of the streaming service's launch. The global celebration comes just in time to lead into Disney's massive three-day D-23 Event.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Star Trek' Kheeps Khoming Back to Khan

The genetically-engineered superhuman Khan Noonien Singh first entered the Star Trek universe in the classic Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Space Seed", originally a one-off villain that presented a formidable challenge for the crew of the Enterprise. Khan, and the episode itself, proved so popular that he reappeared, and continues to appear, directly or indirectly in almost all the Star Trek franchise’s movie and television properties. The question is, how does an antagonist who first appeared 55-years ago stand above other threats to the Federation?
TV SERIES
Collider

What's New on Netflix in June 2022

With May coming to a close, that means June is on its way as we inch closer and closer to the first official day of the summer season. With the season of sun comes some unpredictable weather and there'll likely be days when you'll need to stay inside with something to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has some promising content in store for the month of June from comedy favorites like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Dumb and Dumber, to Oscar-winning hits like Titanic, The Departed, Vice, The Hurt Locker, and The Fighter, and franchise favorites like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, The Amazing Spider-Man, Sing 2, and It (2017). Of course, June also brings a heap of new Netflix originals including several of their summer blockbusters like the Adam Sandler-led basketball dramedy Hustle, the Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller vehicle Spiderhead which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, and the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson buddy action-comedy The Man From Toronto. June also brings the return of some of your favorite Netflix shows, in particular, The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season as the titular misfit team of heroes faces off against the Sparrow Academy and the sixth and final season of the smash-hit British import Peaky Blinders. New Netflix series dropping in June include the Melissa McCarthy-led biblical comedy God's Favorite Idiot, the queer-themed YA vampire romance First Kill, the slapstick comedy Man Vs. Bee starring English comic icon Rowan Atkinson, and Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area the Korean adaptation of the mega-hit Spanish series.
TV SERIES
Collider

Stranger Things Season 4: Every Storyline That Needs To Be Resolved

Summer's nearly here, and with it comes a host of exciting releases, none more highly anticipated than the imminent release of the first part of Stranger Things season four. Fans are counting the days until we get to return to Hawkins and spend time with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and the rest of the gang on the 27th of May.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies
Collider

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Reveals Soldier Boy’s Hilarious “Just Say No” Outtakes

Our sneaking suspicions have been confirmed! As we reported yesterday, The Boys released a promo teaser giving fans a look at the highly anticipated addition, specifically of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. In the clip, Soldier Boy addresses the masses in a public service announcement that urges them to “Just Say No” to drugs. As we mentioned yesterday, the entire on-screen talk was a load of bull from a character, who is known to use drugs and alcohol alongside the rest of his superhero pals. And today, the Prime Video series’ Twitter account released a new version of the PSA, this time as an outtake reel.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 1: What Happened to Hopper?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. After a three-year-long wait, the Jim Hopper (David Harbour) cliffhanger from last season of Stranger Things was finally revealed! After the emotional Season 3 finale, Hopper is taken by Russian soldiers after surviving the explosion at the Russian Gate to the Upside Down beneath the Starcourt Mall. Believing he is an American spy, the Russians torture him to try to get more information. He is beat up, hosed down by water, and more. Impressed that he doesn’t budge, the Russians shave his head and send him to a secret prisoner camp called Kamchatka.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best 'Simpsons' Episodes According to IMDb

The Simpsons isn’t just a successful animated sitcom; it’s an American institution. With over 700 episodes since its 1989 inception, The Simpsons is the longest-running animated series, American sitcom, and scripted primetime TV series. America’s favorite dysfunctional family, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and little Maggie, have more than...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

14 ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 1 Questions We Desperately Need Answers To

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.The first volume of Stranger Things Season 4 hit Netflix on May 27 with a whole new threat invading Hawkins from another dimension. In the mid-season finale, we learned a lot of surprising and disturbing facts about the origin of the evil Vecna, Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) powers, and the architecture of the Upside Down.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Downton Abbey' and 9 Great Shows That Continued On As Movies

You could argue that TV shows are more popular than movies nowadays, mainly thanks to the advancements in filming technology and techniques and the invention of streaming services. Millions of people all around the globe can become invested in film quality programming from their living rooms. With the increase in...
TV SHOWS
Collider

10 Amazing Fantasy Anime on Netflix

Looking for something to watch? In the glut of the streaming era, where everything and anything can be viewed at the simple click of a button, it can feel overwhelming trying to find a new show to binge over a three-day weekend. Thankfully, anime is here to save the day, especially when you want to get lost in another strange world.
COMICS
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Training Montages in Movies

Let’s get down to business! Few tropes of storytelling can be quite as energetic, adrenaline-pumping, and nail-bitingly entertaining as the training montage. The underdog hero or the naïve novice has to get down and dirty, perfecting their craft with blood, sweat, tears, and incredibly catchy music to tie it all together.
MOVIES
Collider

The Different Versions of 'Jurassic Park 4' the World Never Got to See

When Jurassic World premiered in movie theaters in June 2015, it was as impactful as the bellow of a T-Rex. The long-awaited blockbuster managed to score not only the biggest June opening weekend ever but the largest North American opening weekend in history, dethroning The Avengers for that honor. This gargantuan behemoth reflected not just satisfaction with Jurassic World, but also long-held affection for the original Jurassic Park. Given all this success, it’s easy to forget that Jurassic World, once known as Jurassic Park IV, was not always a surefire thing to even exist, let alone resonate with audiences.
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick': How the Filmmakers Brought Back [SPOILER]’s Voice

Editor's note: the following article contains spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick. While it was speculated that original Top Gun star Val Kilmer would be a part of Top Gun: Maverick, his exact role and how he would appear was kept tightly under wraps. While the star has overcome a battle with throat cancer which has affected his speech, an illness that Kilmer confirmed in 2017, Tom Cruise and Maverick director Joseph Kosinski found a way to include the actor in the film, with his character Tom "Iceman" Kazansky's story mirroring the star's real life challenges in a touching and emotional way. Most notably, the creative team found a way to include Kilmer's voice in the film, something Kilmer lost the use of during treatment.
MOVIES
Collider

'A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel' Documentary Short Debuts on Disney+

Before fans get to see Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Marvel series Ms. Marvel, Disney+ has a little primer to get everyone ready for the MCU's newest superhero. The documentary short A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel just released on the streamer as a way to tide viewers over until the series releases on June 8, and to arm them with knowledge of Ms. Marvel's origins, the making of the show, and much more.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy