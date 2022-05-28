Getting Ready for Cannes With Charlbi Dean

Click here to read the full article.

It’s not too shabby when your acting debut happens to make it into the Cannes Film Festival for competition, and you get to walk that famous red carpet for the first time dressed in Dior and Chopard at that. Such is the ‘pinch me’ moment rising actress Charlbi Dean had this week in France, where her first ever movie, “Triangle of Sadness,” premiered at the festival. The Ruben Ostlund film costars Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. (Ostlund won the Palme d’Or for his film “The Square” in 2017.)

Below, Dean, who is from South Africa, shares a photo diary from her big adventure.

More from the Eye:

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Joe Alwyn Off-duty

Wedding Stylists Helping Couples Create a Cohesive Fashion Story

Cannes Film Festival: Olivia DeJonge on Playing Priscilla Presley and Wearing Prada