'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Ewan McGregor and Cast Test Their 'Star Wars' Vocab Knowledge in New Video

By Shane Romanchick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a great weekend to be a Star Wars fan. Beside the fact that Star Wars Celebration returned, the new limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi had its two episode premiere on Friday. The epic six part series sees the return of Ewan McGregor in the iconic role. McGregor, along with the rest...

Hayden Christensen
Ewan Mcgregor
