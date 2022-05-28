Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting June 2

We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.

NEWCASTLE, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO