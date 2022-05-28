Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting June 2

ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Thursday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. A reception for retirees will be held at 6 p.m. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo...
The work that Denise Munger has done as a Rockport Select Board member has been spectacular. I have known and worked with Denise on important issues for Rockport. Denise has worked tirelessly for Rockport and all its citizens. Committees like Legacy Rockport, the Ordinance Review Committee and the Rockport’s RES site are just a few of her involved efforts. Denise Munger is a hard worker on many issues that are important to Rockport and its citizens.
Tannery Park should remain...a park. I don't live in Camden, but I have family there, and they love the open space and the farmers market on this site. Please don't turn this into a private development. There's enough of that already in town. Please don't put profits over people. I hope Camden voters will go to the polls on June 14 and vote NO on Articles 15 and 16.
ROCKPORT — Citizens of Rockport are invited to a public meeting June 8, at the Rockport Opera House, to review conceptual plans for the town-owned former Rockport Elementary School parcel on West Street. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. At the meeting, contractor NewHeight Group will present renderings...
On June 14, we residents of Union will vote on the future of the Thompson Community Center. Our options are, essentially, to keep the building in town hands, for the benefit of the town, to sell the building to a 3rd party - either for senior housing, or some other purpose - or to demolish it.
Belfast, Maine — Registration is now open for a five-week professional development program, Grant Writing Essentials, through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. The fee for this online, instructor-led program is $895. Need-based scholarships are available. Sessions are 9 a.m.–noon on five consecutive Fridays, Jul. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Aug. 5, 2022.
We will cast our ballots to re-elect Jordan Barnett-Parker to the Lincolnville Select Board this month. Jordan brings positive, diligent energy to the Select Board. He connected with every school board member, successfully advocating for the return of a quarter-million-dollar surplus to the town, reducing the overall tax burden. His creative thinking has the town looking to set aside funds for future projects, reducing debt.
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court May 20-26. Alyssa Orestis, 36, of Searsport, operating under the influence in Searsport June 30, 2020, dismissed; endangering the welfare of a child in Searsport June 30, 2020, unconditional discharge; failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident in Searsport June 30, 2020, unconditional discharge; operating a vehicle without a license in Searsport June 30, 2020, unconditional discharge; operating under the influence in Searsport June 30, 2020, license suspended for 150 days and $500 fine.
ORONO—The University of Maine Alumni Association’s board of directors has selected Thomas G. Peaco as the organization’s next president and CEO effective July 5. He will succeed John N. Diamond, who is retiring after leading the 110,000-member association for the past seven years, according to a news release.
I would like to encourage you all to consider voting for Steve Hand for a position on the Lincolnville Select Board. I have known Steve for many years. He possesses an ability to reason and think things through before he jumps in wholeheartedly. Many times he has made excellent comments that have persuaded me to sit back and reconsider an issue. He also is a straightforward person with a positive attitude who has been involved in local issues for 30 plus years.
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from May 13-23. Michael E. Arvidson, 22, of Camden, operating under the influence (alcohol) in Rockport Nov. 20, 2020, dismissed; driving to endanger in Rockport $575 fine, license suspended 30 days. Kasey M. Campbell, 19, of South...
We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an innovative four-week college STEM research course for qualified high school students (rising 11th–12th grade) offered by the University of Maine, July 18–Aug. 11, at the UMaine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. Introduction to Integrated Science and Career Exploration (INT 188)...
UNION — Mildred “Millie” Hartford Grindle, 89, passed away after a short illness at the Sussman House in Rockport, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Born July 19, 1932 in Harrington to Harry G. and Margaret (Huntley) Hartford, her family moved to South Portland during the years of World War II where she attended local schools, before they moved to Warren where she attended High School.
WASHINGTON — The Gibbs Library presents works of Ukrainian folk art by Lois Eastman, including a display of the process and materials used in creating psyankyi eggs. The exhibit will run through May and June. Lois Eastman's interest in art began in childhood. She began making pysanky when she...
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds March 7-25. Belfast. Laverne Stephen Knapp Jr. and Patricia L. Hooper to Knapp Family Trust. Pacific Invested LLC to Christopher Hurley. Sharon A. Werner to Sonja R. Beal. Lynette D. Sproch to Hummer Real...
Scouting BSA Pack 200’s most recent monthly camping trip brought them to Mount Desert Island for an idyllic weekend of camping and hiking in Acadia National Park. During the weekend, scouts worked on advancements, which included completing a ten mile hike, which is one of the requirements for a Hiking Merit Badge.
Earl W. Gammon, 90, died May 28, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born April 9, 1932 in Warren to Edwin Gammon and Mildred (Waltz) Gammon. Earl grew up in Warren and graduated from Warren High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Earl married his high school sweetheart, Mary Berry, in 1953.
WALDOBORO — Maria Elaine DePatsy, 61, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 27, 2022. Born March 1, 1961, in Damariscotta, she was the daughter of Alice Osier DePatsy, and the late Nicholas DePatsy Jr., of Waldoboro. From a young age, Maria had a love for...
