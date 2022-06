CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The town now has a full Select Board after Tuesday's election of Robert Norcross and Daniel Haskins. The town's been without a board since late March, when then Chair Danielle Luchi resigned to apply for the vacant town treasurer's post. She was hired after the job was posted and 30 days after her resignation, as required by law. Prior to that, Luchi was the sole board member for more than a month until Jeffrey Levanos was elected in a special town election in December.

