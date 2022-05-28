David LeRoy Brend, age 79, of Auburn, IA, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2022. A son of J.L. “Jerry” and Elsie (Tasler) Brend, he was born May 29, 1942. He grew up on a. farm northwest of Churdan and graduated from Lohrville High School in 1960....
Mary Ellen Van Horn, age 84, of rural Glidden passed away on May 30, 2022 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Glidden, with Pastor Mike Salati of Bethel Baptist Church of Carroll officiating. Music will be provided by John Van Horn. Burial will be in Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. After the burial, a luncheon will be provided at the City Park, 325 E 3rd Street (6 blocks south of the Dairy Mart) in Glidden.
Customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water were put on a water watch last week to help save water for the community. The order went into effect on Thursday, May 26 and Jason Meredith, manager of rural water, says the watch is in effect because they buy a lot of their water from Denison.
Leonard J. Riesselman, age 92, of Halbur, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Halbur. The celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Friedrichsen. Music will be by the St. Augustine Choir with Taylor Masamitsu as soloist. Lectors will be Addison Eischeid and Doris Riesselman. Gift Bearers will be Angie Hausner and Sydney Neubauer. Eucharistic Minister will be Doris Riesselman. Casket Bearers will be Matt Eischeid, Corey Eischeid, Lucas Riesselman, Weston Riesselman, Tyler Neubauer, Justin Neubauer, Casey Masamitsu, Joe Hausner, and Sean Dennis. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors conducted by the Arcadia American Legion.
Diane Loretta Gross, age 74, of Carroll, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Regency Park Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur and Kathleen Macke. Mass Servers will be Joe, Mollie, and Ben Niegsch. Lector will be Becky Boes. Gift Bearers will be Micaela, Katelyn, and Madisyn Bretey, and Brianna Anthofer. Casket Bearers will be Tyler Bretey, Carter Bretey, Elizama Campos, Adam Hoskins, Drew Beeber, and Lisa Miner. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is offering an event at their Carroll campus tomorrow (Thursday) called Kick off to Summer. Participants can learn about the Last Dollar Scholarship, which allows individuals to go to school for free. The event starts at noon in the Knott Commons Area with a free lunch and a presentation. Participants will also learn how they can be eligible for programs and certifications at the DMACC Carroll Campus, such as nursing, human services, welding, etc. Individuals wanting more information can contact the DMACC Carroll Campus at 712-792-1755.
One driver was killed and a passenger injured following a three-vehicle accident near the Cass County Freedom Rock Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Iowa Highway 25, nearly three miles north of Greenfield. Authorities say a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by 56-year-old Jay Douglas Thysen of Elk Horn, was traveling southbound on Highway 25 and had stopped to make a left turn. A southbound 2012 Nissan Versa, driven by 20-year-old Liam Edison Reinier of West Des Moines, failed to notice the stopped motorcycle and collided with the rear of the Thysen bike. The collision pushed the motorcycle into the rear driver’s side of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 41-year-old Nicole Marie Elizabeth Lindberg of Greenfield. Thysen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen of Elk Horn, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.
Leland Milton Jones was born on the 10th of August 1914, in a farm home near Queen City, Missouri, the third of four sons of Haley Catherine Hollowell Jones and Charley B. Jones. He was baptized into the Christian faith at the Christian Church in Queen City. One of Leland’s...
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education has released the agenda for a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) evening. The board will convene at 5:30 p.m. in the Adams Elementary School conference room with only two items on the agenda. School officials will review and approve a personnel report before entering into a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5.1.i, “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” This is a regularly scheduled superintendent evaluation that had been on the agenda for the board’s May 23 meeting, but it was postponed due to time constraints. The full June 2 agenda can be found included below.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Tuesday) to mark the burial of two Navy heroes. Services for former Commander and prisoner of war, 82-year-old Larry Spencer of West Des Moines, will be held at 10 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Spencer was shot down in 1966 over North Vietnam during a reconnaissance escort mission and was held as a prisoner of war for nearly seven years. Following his release, he continued to serve in the Navy at the Pentagon and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The other Iowan to be buried Tuesday is Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class, Jack Breedlove of Cedar Rapids. Breedlove was 19 years old when he was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Scientists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified his remains in March of 2021. Breedlove will be buried Tuesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 31. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect. Flags were also ordered to half-staff this (Monday) morning from sunrise to noon for Memorial Day.
Pictured: Organ at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Chatham, Massachusetts where Panning was working the day of the fire. Nearly a year after a fire destroyed its facilities in downtown Lake City, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders is opening its doors to the community that provided an outpouring of support for the iconic musical instrument manufacturer. Dobson’s main facility was destroyed on June 15, 2021 after a malfunctioning fan ignited sawdust in a work area. Owner, John Panning, says he and many others remember that day vividly.
The Carroll American Legion is seeking the public’s help in removing flags from the Carroll City Cemetery later today (Tuesday). Veterans and volunteers were in the process of removing the more than 1,400 flags last night (Monday) when a sudden burst of rain swept through town, putting a damper on the takedown plan. Instead, the American Legion will reconvene at 5 p.m. at the cemetery’s north entrance to complete the removal. Residents interested in helping out are asked to meet there at that time.
A Carroll County family’s impromptu fundraiser for the St. Anthony Cancer Center is making a return later this summer. Mark and Tami Nepple, who live just east of Mt. Carmel, raise various plants on their property, including sunflowers. According to Mark, his family has a history of cancer diagnoses. They had originally planned to simply provide a bouquet of flowers associated with hope for a freewill donation. What started as a simple fundraiser last year ended up generating over $8,000 for the local cancer center.
A Storm Lake man wanted on outstanding warrants for damaging a vehicle during a destructive fit faces multiple felony charges in Buena Vista County District Court. The charges stem from an incident on May 21 in the 600 block of W. 9th Street in Storm Lake. The Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched in response to a report of an out-of-control male intentionally damaging a vehicle at the scene. The subject, later identified as 19-year-old Jafet Almendarez, had fled the scene when law enforcement arrived. Authorities obtained a search warrant for Almendarez’s home and recovered items that had been stolen from the damaged vehicle. Almendarez was taken into custody Friday on outstanding warrants for second-degree criminal mischief and assault while participating in a felony, class D felonies, and third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked in the Buena Vista County jail and released after posting a $12,000 bond. Charges against Almendarez are also pending in Buena Vista County District Court stemming from a March incident in which authorities allege he fled from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed while intoxicated.
The 14th Annual Sip & Sample is this coming weekend in Lake View. With over 50 vendors expected to attend this year’s event, there will be something for everyone. The event begins on Saturday, June 4, and runs from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Event Coordinator Connie Aasen lists some of the vendors at Sip & Sample.
Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities (CRMU) issued a drinking water boil advisory for customers on Tuesday. According to CRMU staff, last night’s (Monday) storms resulted in a loss of power at their drinking water well site. This necessitated the activation of a standby well to maintain pressure within their system. As a result, bacteria could have potentially entered the drinking water supply, and they recommend water used for consumption, such as drinking, cooking, making ice, or brushing teeth, be boiled for at least one minute. Bottled water can be used as an alternative. CRMU has collected water samples for testing, and the advisory will be lifted once satisfactory results are returned. For more information, contact CRMU by calling 712-210-0310.
