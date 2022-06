Back in 2017, I wrote a post titled, Feistes Coming to Cuming. It told the story of 4 Feiste boys from Perry County who moved to Nebraska in their younger years to find work. Three of those Feiste boys worked on the farm of a man named George Luther according to their World War I draft registrations. Today, you will be reading about what happened to one of those Fieste boys. More details will be provided about his life than were presented in that previous story. However, before we get to the Feiste man, I am going to begin with his bride, who happens to be today’s birthday girl.

