Radiator Springs Racers will be closed for the seventh full day in a row at Disney California Adventure, after a possible ride vehicle fire. In the evening on Tuesday, May 24, the ride stopped, and eyewitnesses saw smoke rising from a vehicle near the end of the attraction. Radiator Springs Racers remained closed for the rest of the day. Disney has kept the ride closed every day since. A Disneyland spokesperson told the Orange County Register that it would be closed indefinitely for testing. They also confirmed the issue was with a single vehicle.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO