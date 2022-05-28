ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

By Robert Garrison
 4 days ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for the public’s help Saturday in locating a woman with Alzheimer’s who has been missing for three days.

Gloria Gonzales, 73, wandered away from Anderson Park, located a West 44th Avenue and Field Street, on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said Gonzales lives in the area and enjoys walking from the park to her home. Her husband dropped her off at Anderson Park that afternoon but she didn’t return home.

She was reported missing Friday afternoon.

A similar incident occurred last year, but she was safely located just a short time later, according to police.

The 73-year-old is described as a 5’5” tall, 135-pound Hispanic woman with long brown hair. She was wearing a black blouse, fuzzy blue and pink pajama pants, and white tennis shoes when she was dropped off at Anderson Park Wednesday. She was also carrying a black backpack and a red and black blanket.

Anyone who believes they have seen Gonzales or knows where she may be located to call 911immediately.

