A New York man was found dead on the Thruway about 12 hours after he drove the wrong way on I-87 and crashed into a tractor-trailer. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at about 11:16 p.m., New York State Police from Troop G responded to a report of a property damage crash on the New York State Thruway.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO