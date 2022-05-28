ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Rally for Safety in Schools held at City Hall

By Rachel Saurer, Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, a rally for Safety in Schools took place on the steps of the Colorado Springs City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rDEq_0ftU6flj00

The rally remembered the 21 lives lost in a school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. Those speaking at the rally also discussed safety in schools for all communities nationwide.

“There has been too much violence brought on by guns and it just has to stop,” said Doug Lewis, a rally attendee.

Joseph Shelton, the organizer of the rally and nominee for congressional district 5 Colorado State Board of Education, said they’re asking for action from government both locally and nationally.

“I’m hoping that our elected leaders at the local level, our county level, our state level and our federal level see that people want change,” Shelton said.

Shelton said that we shouldn’t still be talking about shootings.

“With the right laws and put in place with the right protections, put in place, this whole thing could have been prevented from happening. You know, a lot of nowadays, it’s a lot of politicians sending out their thoughts and prayers and thinking, okay, that’s enough,” Shelton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dV7Cb_0ftU6flj00
About 50 people showed up on the City Hall steps to rally. Credit: Rachel Saurer

Protesters said more protection is needed in schools.

“No student deserves to go to school in fear,” Shelton said. “No staff member deserves to go to school in fear. No parent deserves to drop off their student thinking, is this going to be the last time I’m going to see my [kids]?”

But, Lewis said arming teachers isn’t the answer.

“There is no way. They have enough on their plates as it is.”

Instead, protesters said to arm those who actually have training in protecting people and properly using weapons.

“We do need to arm our school security guards,” Shelton said. “They are there meant to protect our students.”

“There’s no reason for defunding police officers,” Lewis said. “We want to give them the tools to protect our schools, to protect our grocery stores, to protect our malls, to protect everything.”

As long as shootings are still topic of discussion, organizers said they will continue to ask for action from government leaders.

“We had Columbine in 1999. Why are we still working on trying to prevent this? We should have done this many, many, many years ago. We’re 23 years later,” Lewis said.

“We’re tired of thinking of leaders saying that we’re sitting on the backburner and not doing enough,” Shelton said. “We’re out here doing more than enough. It’s time that they see that we’re here. We’re not going to stop being here until our voices are fully being heard.”

Speakers included, but were not limited to the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldqij_0ftU6flj00
From left to right, top to bottom : Rob Rogers (Colorado House District 14), David Torres, Joseph Shelton, Mischa Smith , Stephanie Vigil and AJ Sexton.
  • Joseph Shelton – Nominee for CD5 Colorado State Board of Education
  • David Torres – Candidate for Colorado U.S. Congress District 5
  • Jenn Williamson – Neighbors for Education Representative
  • AJ Sexton – Nominee Colorado State Representative District 15
  • Stephanie Vigil – Nominee for Colorado State Representative District 16
  • Mischa Smith – Candidate for Colorado State Representative District 17
  • Doug Lewis – Community Member
  • Senatore Pete Lee – Colorado State Senator District 11
  • Kelly Snyder – Wife of Representative Marc Snyder HD18
  • District Supervisor to Congressman Jason Crow CD6
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 4

Related
KXRM

Pueblo family urging Colorado to show support to Uvalde

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo family with ties to Uvalde, Texas wants to do what they can to help those mourning. It’s been over a week since a gunman went into Robb Elementary School and shot and killed 19 kids and two teachers. The Ramirez Family is originally from Texas and some of their loved […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Rockrimmon residents invited to participate in evacuation drill

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management invite residents in the Rockrimmon neighborhood to participate in a wildland fire evacuation drill and preparedness fair. The evacuation drill will be held on Saturday, June 25. First responders will use this drill to practice evacuation procedures and multiagency […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

First Latina chosen as president of Colorado union representing 8,000 workers

Stephanie Felix-Sowy is the first woman — and first Latina — to serve as president of the Service Employees International Union’s Colorado branch, Local 105. SEIU Local 105 represents over 8,000 workers in health care, property services, public service and airports. With Felix-Sowy taking over, there are now four women of color leading the local organization. The majority of the union's members are women, she said.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Counties With the Fewest Women — and Why

According to the demography office affiliated with the state Department of Local Affairs, Colorado's growth is slowing substantially, in part because of a downturn in the state's fertility rate. On average, women in Colorado currently have 1.5 births per lifetime, below the 2.1 births per female resident needed to maintain the present population.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
State
Texas State
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
City
Columbine, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Government
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO warning of bear in Monument area

MONUMENT, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out just before 5 p.m. warning residents of a bear in the Monument area. The alert warned that a bear had been reported in the Jackson Creek subdivision area. Residents are warned not to approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument Police Department recommends residents […]
MONUMENT, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
David Torres
KXRM

Tom Strand announces campaign for Mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs City Council President At Large has announced he is running for the Office of Mayor. Tom Strand announced his candidacy for the 2023 Mayoral election on Monday at the Firefighter Memorial at Memorial Park. According to his profile on ColoradoSprings.gov, Strand served in the U.S. Air Force as the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

7 tons of trash cleared from blighted Pueblo property

PUEBLO, Colo. — A blighted property on the south side of Pueblo was given a major overhaul this month, thanks to the city’s code enforcement crew and a team of reinforcements. Over the course of two days, the team hauled six fully-loaded trailers full of trash from the...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado-based artist selected to create art for Panorma Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado-based artist has been selected to create a permanent outdoor art installation in Panorma Park. There were 20 total applicants that an expert panel narrowed down to four finalists. From there, a selection panel comprised of residents from southeast Colorado Springs, selected Wiener as the winning artist. “Panorama Park will […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#U S Congress#Protest#Safety In Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Colorado comfort dogs hard at work in Uvalde, Texas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two comfort dogs from Fort Collins have arrived in Uvalde, Texas and are already hard at work following the deadly elementary school shooting that occurred earlier this month. The traveling group of golden retrievers visit areas that have recently experienced tragedy, including Boulder after the deadly King Soopers Shooting there. Lutheran […]
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy