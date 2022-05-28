ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New attractions debut in Atlantic City ahead of expected summer crowd

If anyone is heading to Atlantic City this weekend, there a few new attractions coming to the tourist-heavy location.

Many casinos spent millions of dollars in renovations hoping to attract guests for the upcoming summer season.

This summer is crucial for Atlantic City, as it looks to recover from the economic losses caused by the pandemic.

Many hotels are debuting their renovations ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Earlier this week, Bally's opened a rotating bar.

Saturday, the Showboat Hotel opened their new indoor go-kart track.

