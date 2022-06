Data: American Enterprise Institute, Return to Learn; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsOhio's public school enrollment has declined nearly 3% since the start of the pandemic, with several Central Ohio districts experiencing above-average drops.More than half of the 19 Columbus-area districts shrunk, per a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.Why it matters: With school funding tied directly to enrollment, continued loss of students could have serious long-term consequences.What's happening: Families frustrated with online learning and pandemic-related public school instability are likely pulling their students in favor of options such as charter schools, private...

