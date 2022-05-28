ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted: Murder suspect in deadly Gastonia shooting

By Jesse Ullmann
 4 days ago

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect is being sought by Gastonia Police following a deadly shooting Friday night, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight Saturday near Rankin Ave. and N. King Street, the police report indicated.

35-year-old Shelby resident Garreth Bickham was found inside a vehicle and was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An initial investigation identified 41-year-old Gastonia resident Terry Lomick as the suspect. Warrants for his arrest have been issued charging him with first-degree murder.

It is unclear at this time if Lomick and the victim knew each other and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information on Lomicks whereabouts is encouraged to call 9-1-1.

