97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares the latest local news headlines on Tuesday, May 31. A shooting leaves one dead and a state highway trooper on administrative leave in Siler City, while Hillsborough authorities arrest the final suspect tied to a shooting from May 2. Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry shares details on the safety of the town’s drinking water. A popular Chapel Hill restaurant is reopening its doors this weekend, but just to sell one dish. Plus: UNC women’s lacrosse closes out their perfect season and a UNC student covers the effects of controlled burns.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO