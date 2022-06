OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the bottom of an Omaha city swimming pool and rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Omaha police said. Police responded to Hitchcock Park Swimming Pool near 45th and P streets around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. According to a police report, the caller said his friend was at the bottom of the pool. Officers said they found several teens inside the pool area, and someone was at the bottom.

