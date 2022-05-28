ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

New Kensington police seek info on car's driver

By Patrick Varine
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Kensington police are seeking information about the driver of a car seen May 4 in the...

triblive.com

wtae.com

Man arrested after police chase ends with crash in Westmoreland County

NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — Police said a man from Baltimore, Maryland, led an officer on a pursuit in which speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour in Westmoreland County. The pursuit began Sunday morning on Route 22 in New Alexandria when police said an officer observed a vehicle going faster than 75 miles per hour in an area in which the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested after hitting child riding on bike while DUI in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 men accused of trying to shoplift, pepper spraying employee in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men were arrested after Bethel Park police said they tried to shoplift then pepper sprayed a store employee. Police said William Loughner and Witt Yost tried to leave a store with stolen merchandise earlier this month. When an employee stopped them and asked for a receipt, police said Loughner pepper sprayed the worker before they both ran away.Through their investigation, police said they were able to identify the pair. Warrants were issued for both of them, and police said they were recently arrested in Washington County.Loughner was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, retail theft and possessing instruments of crime while Witt was charged with criminal conspiracy and retail theft.
wtae.com

Man accused of being Monroeville elementary school intruder is facing new charges in separate case

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The man accused of intruding at an elementary school in Monroeville and spending 40 minutes inside was arraigned in a new case early Wednesday morning. Brian Mintmier, 26, was being held in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of terroristic threats and simple assault after allegedly charging his mother and stepfather with a knife at a home in Monroeville on Tuesday.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
erienewsnow.com

Police: 3-Year-Old Child Ran out in Front of Vehicle, Hit by Vehicle

A three-year-old child is hospitalized in Pittsburgh after she ran out in front of a vehicle and was hit Tuesday night in the City of Erie, according to police. It happened in the 1900 block of Downing Ave., which is just north of Buffalo Rd., around 9:40 p.m. The girl...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Parolee accused ripping purse from hands of Warren woman

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who was on parole when he allegedly ripped a purse from the hands of a woman as she was visiting a friend in Warren. Kevin L. Streeter is wanted for allegedly robbing a 42-year-old woman at a home on the 700 block of Mercer Street last week.
WARREN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: 12-year-old found safe

Pittsburgh police detectives thanked the public for their help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. The girl was found safely at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to police. She had been last seen Tuesday morning, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Harassment of Young Boy, Woman Facing DUI and Drug Charges

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a juvenile in Big Run Borough. Troopers responded to the incident along Main Street on May 21 around 4:24 p.m. Police said the victim is listed as a 13-year-old Reynoldsville boy. The investigation...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot to death, woman wounded in Pittsburgh's Homewood

Pittsburgh homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Homewood that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police and medics responded to a ShotSpotter alert for 11 shots being fired in the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue just before 1 a.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Frankstown and Brushton avenues, on the line between Homewood North and Homewood South, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
PITTSBURGH, PA

