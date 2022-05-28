New Kensington police seek info on car's driver

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Police said the suspect in a police pursuit was later arrested in the parking lot of East Allegheny High School. The incident began a little after 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Jacks Run Road and Payne Street in North Versailles. State police said...
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in an attempted theft from an ATM in Indiana County. On May 27 around 12:06 a.m., police said the suspects arrived at 1st Summit Bank on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Police said one of...
Victor Steban of North Huntingdon on Wednesday admitted to killing a Penn Township couple in May 2021 after shooting at several area homes as part of what investigators say was a retaliation crime spree. The following is a timeline of events. Monday, May 15. • Multiple fire departments respond to...
NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — Police said a man from Baltimore, Maryland, led an officer on a pursuit in which speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour in Westmoreland County. The pursuit began Sunday morning on Route 22 in New Alexandria when police said an officer observed a vehicle going faster than 75 miles per hour in an area in which the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a camper while drunk and fired several shots within the confines of Scottyland Park, according to a state police report. On Sunday night into Monday morning, state police were sent to the 1600 block of Barron Chruch Road in Middlecreek […]
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men were arrested after Bethel Park police said they tried to shoplift then pepper sprayed a store employee. Police said William Loughner and Witt Yost tried to leave a store with stolen merchandise earlier this month. When an employee stopped them and asked for a receipt, police said Loughner pepper sprayed the worker before they both ran away.Through their investigation, police said they were able to identify the pair. Warrants were issued for both of them, and police said they were recently arrested in Washington County.Loughner was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, retail theft and possessing instruments of crime while Witt was charged with criminal conspiracy and retail theft.
ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a dirt bike from a residence in Perry Township, Armstrong County. According to court documents, Kittanning-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Cooper Wade Allen on Wednesday, May 25. On Friday, May...
The man who was brazen enough to gun down their brother and his girlfriend last year refused to even make eye contact with Seth and Zack Erdeljac as they sat in court for his sentencing Wednesday. “Evil does exist in this world, and it is sitting here in the courtroom...
EVERETT, Pa. — A 3-year-old boy died at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh after an incident that started with a report that he was choking on baby wipes at a home in Bedford County. Police said they were called to a house on East First Street in Everett...
PITTSBURGH — The owners of 16 vehicles parked in the Alco public parking garage on Oliver Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh woke up Wednesday morning to find their cars vandalized. Surveillance video, captured by a Tesla that was targeted, and obtained by Channel 11, shows a man dressed in all...
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The man accused of intruding at an elementary school in Monroeville and spending 40 minutes inside was arraigned in a new case early Wednesday morning. Brian Mintmier, 26, was being held in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of terroristic threats and simple assault after allegedly charging his mother and stepfather with a knife at a home in Monroeville on Tuesday.
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Sources tell Channel 11 that police are trying to track down a man seen on surveillance video after two suspicious crimes in Monroeville back-to-back. Sources say the clerk at the Alstan mini-mart on Monroeville Boulevard told police he was robbed at gunpoint as he walked into his Monroeville home on May 22.
A three-year-old child is hospitalized in Pittsburgh after she ran out in front of a vehicle and was hit Tuesday night in the City of Erie, according to police. It happened in the 1900 block of Downing Ave., which is just north of Buffalo Rd., around 9:40 p.m. The girl...
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who was on parole when he allegedly ripped a purse from the hands of a woman as she was visiting a friend in Warren. Kevin L. Streeter is wanted for allegedly robbing a 42-year-old woman at a home on the 700 block of Mercer Street last week.
Pittsburgh police detectives thanked the public for their help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. The girl was found safely at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to police. She had been last seen Tuesday morning, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.
Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a juvenile in Big Run Borough. Troopers responded to the incident along Main Street on May 21 around 4:24 p.m. Police said the victim is listed as a 13-year-old Reynoldsville boy. The investigation...
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
Pittsburgh homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Homewood that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police and medics responded to a ShotSpotter alert for 11 shots being fired in the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue just before 1 a.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Frankstown and Brushton avenues, on the line between Homewood North and Homewood South, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
