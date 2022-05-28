Thompsonville veteran receives new roof

MEMORIAL DAY IS FITTINGLY OBSERVED – Despite the many conflicting arrangements for the observance of the day in Benzie County, final details were worked out which made the day the best of recent years. The program at Honor was very largely attended by the young soldiers of this community and the compliment was returned many fold by the Legionnaires of Honor with their saluting squad and their rifles, accompanied by the Honor band, also attending the services at Benzonia in the afternoon. An appropriate program was given consisting of recitations, songs, and music. Presentations were well rendered and showed that much pains had been taken in preparation and the rendering. A solo, “Freedom for All,” was beautifully sung by Roy Dokey, and the school children did themselves well in rendering two songs for the occasion. Mr. Trapp read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, and the orchestra and Honor band furnished appropriate music. The talk by Otto Priest, a Benzie county young man who saw actual service against the Huns, developed into an address that touched the hearts as well as the minds of the vast audience that filled the building to overflowing. There was a good attendance of the G.A.R. Civil War veterans but none who felt the call to speak, preferring to let the younger men pay tribute to all patriots who have fought in all wars that the Stars and Stripes may wave forever.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO