Thompsonville, MI

Thompsonville veteran receives new roof

By Compiled by Colin Merry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMPSONVILLE – Kathryn McCarthy, a U.S. Navy veteran, received a new roof...

Looking back in Benzie County: Benzie celebrates Memorial Day

MEMORIAL DAY IS FITTINGLY OBSERVED – Despite the many conflicting arrangements for the observance of the day in Benzie County, final details were worked out which made the day the best of recent years. The program at Honor was very largely attended by the young soldiers of this community and the compliment was returned many fold by the Legionnaires of Honor with their saluting squad and their rifles, accompanied by the Honor band, also attending the services at Benzonia in the afternoon. An appropriate program was given consisting of recitations, songs, and music. Presentations were well rendered and showed that much pains had been taken in preparation and the rendering. A solo, “Freedom for All,” was beautifully sung by Roy Dokey, and the school children did themselves well in rendering two songs for the occasion. Mr. Trapp read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, and the orchestra and Honor band furnished appropriate music. The talk by Otto Priest, a Benzie county young man who saw actual service against the Huns, developed into an address that touched the hearts as well as the minds of the vast audience that filled the building to overflowing. There was a good attendance of the G.A.R. Civil War veterans but none who felt the call to speak, preferring to let the younger men pay tribute to all patriots who have fought in all wars that the Stars and Stripes may wave forever.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Mort: Thanks to Rotary, museum for funding school field trip

Thank you for featuring the Frankfort-Elberta middle school students on their recent field trip aboard the SS City of Milwaukee and, in a separate article, for recognizing the Benzie Sunrise and Frankfort Rotary Clubs and their strong support of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s education program. Both fueled this year’s program, and we’re grateful for their incredible, impactful support.
FRANKFORT, MI
Benzie County calendar of events for June

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. Recurring events. • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Manistee Historical Museum, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Bear Lake drowning victim identified as Manistee man

MANISTEE — Local emergency responders found a 20-year-old drowning victim in Bear Lake at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Manistee Coutny Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon. Crews searched for the man from Sunday through Wednesday after he had not resurfaced while swimming...
MANISTEE, MI
Thompsonville, MI
Police investigating drowning on Bear Lake

MANISTEE — Local emergency responders are investigating a drowning incident that took place over Memorial Day weekend. At about 5:02 p.m. on May 29, a 20-year-old man was diving and swimming off a boat on Bear Lake when he began to struggle and couldn't resurface, according to a news release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
BEAR LAKE, MI
Sheriff: Motive still unknown in killing of 3 kids, mother

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Investigators still are trying to determine why a man killed his wife and their three children in western Michigan, a sheriff said Monday. The victims of the Friday shooting were identified as Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, Joshua Gillard, 3, and 40-year-old Dawn Gillard.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Manistee man charged with meth possession after traffic stop

MANISTEE — A Manistee man is facing a methamphetamine possession charge in Manistee County after a traffic stop on Friday. A Michigan State Police Cadillac Post trooper was reported to have pulled over a vehicle at about 10:20 p.m. on U.S. 31 near First Street for an equipment violation on Friday, according to a news release.
MANISTEE, MI
Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers to perform at Grow Benzie

BENZONIA – Catch Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers as they combine their musical talents and storytelling for an evening of "joy and musical lushness that audiences find so irresistible." Schmidt and Rogers will begin their performance at 7 p.m. on June 10 at Grow Benzie, located at 5885 Frankfort...
BENZONIA, MI
Benzie Central softball loses to Manton in district opener

MANTON – Benzie Central softball lost to Manton, 10-6, in the district opener on Tuesday afternoon. However, before the contest went into extra innings, the Huskies held a 6-5 lead with two outs in the seventh. "We started off good even though their No. 2 hitter got on with...
MANTON, MI

