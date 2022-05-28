ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith links Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick & the Bills

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went down some hole on the former world-wide leader’s show “First Take” on Thursday.

In the process, Smith linked 45th President Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick and the Buffalo Bills all in one.

According to the analyst, when Trump was President, he “hijacked” the Kaepernick and NFL headlines to slam the league.

Why? Because he was not selected as the next owner of the Buffalo Bills. Instead the league picked Kim and Terry Pegula and the rest is history.

Per Smith, Trump called him directly and told him that he was going to “get (the NFL) back” if he wasn’t picked to own the Bills.

That came back around in the form of Trump, when President, being critical on the NFL during the height of Kaepernick’s protesting while he was in the league.

Check out the entire segment from Smith below:

Fred Tommy Moss
3d ago

Anybody that was around knows Trump holds a grudge with NFL.He tried to purchase 3 different NFL Franchises. The Baltimore Colts New England Patriots and Buffalo Bill's.It all goes back to his lawsuit USFL vs NFL. Trump prancing back and forth to Court everyday. He was always trying to get media attention. That why when I see him or his supporters talking about media.Look at him back then trying to sell himself.

Evening joe
3d ago

Don’t blame Buffalo for choosing an honest man as opposed to lying grifter Trump who couldn’t afford the team anyways . Stephen a is as full of hot air as Trump

