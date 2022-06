JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are multiple seats up for grabs in the 2023 elections; from the Jacksonville City Council to the State Senate. At least two dozen contenders for elected positions gathered for a bi-partisan candidate forum at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. It was hosted by the Black Commission. This event was an opportunity for people to directly ask those who are running some questions and the candidates shared why they deserve a vote.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO