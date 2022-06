A veterans council organization has rated its most important issues for the Nevada Legislature to consider for the next session in Carson City that begins in early 2023. Every spring the United Veterans Legislative Council, along with the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, discusses the most important issues facing the state’s veterans, their families and government agencies. The two entities will meet again in January for another summit before the speaker’s gavel signals the beginning of the legislative session on Feb. 1. The most recent symposiums were conducted in Reno and Las Vegas.

