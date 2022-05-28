ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Udonis Haslem: Draymond Green 'broke the code' by picking Celtics to beat Heat

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat's longest tenured player, Udonis Haslem, didn't take kindly to Draymond Green picking the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference Finals.

"Draymond broke the code," Haslem told Yahoo Sports on Friday night. "You ain't supposed to say some s*** like that. That's disrespectful. He know better than that.

"He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s*** he ain't got no business saying. I didn't sleep much after he said that. That was some bulls***."

Green and the Golden State Warriors earned a spot in the 2022 NBA Finals by beating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. After the deciding win, Green appeared on Inside the NBA and was asked by Shaquille O'Neal who the Warriors will play for the NBA title. After initially hesitating, Green eventually said "we're going to play Boston."

Miami forced a Game 7 on Friday night with a 111-103 road victory in Game 6.

Haslem, 41, has spent his entire career with the Heat since debuting with the team in 2003. After more than a decade of starting at power forward, Haslem has been a reserve center for the last six seasons. He appeared in only 13 games during the regular season and hasn't seen the court at all during the team's postseason run.

