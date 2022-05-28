ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, FL

Ryan Fleming aims to be pilot in Air Force

By Randy Dickson
crestviewbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ryan Fleming leaves Baker School, the salutatorian of the Class...

crestviewbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baker, FL
Government
City
Baker, FL
Local
Florida Government
ssrnews.com

Santa Rosa Conservation Project Approved

Big Coldwater Creek flows through the Wolfe Creek Forest. Photo courtesy Vernon Compton. The Florida Cabinet on May 31 approved nearly $40 million toward conservation and preservation of thousands of acres across Florida, including the Wolfe Creek Forest project in north Santa Rosa County. The $9.47 million Wolfe Creek Forest...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Orange Beach principal shares vision for Sea Sand & Stars center

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – From her office at Orange Beach Elementary, Principal Mary Catherine Law points to the south, then points north. “There is water at both ends of this street,” she said. “And they are entirely different bodies of water, one brackish, one more like the Gulf. Our kids can learn so much about the environment right here in this neighborhood.”
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Fairhope introduces new “flag retirement drop box”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Memorial Day is about remembering the military men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country. Plenty of people are flying old glory in front of their homes to honor those lives lost. But for people in Fairhope with flags that are a little older,...
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Pilot#Baker School
wuwf.org

Voices to reopen NAS Pensacola to visitors is rising

Saturday — for one day only — Naval Air Station Pensacola will allow public access, after being closed to most of the public since the terrorist attack there in December 2019. “Coming into command here, I absolutely knew that base access was an issue. It is a priority...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Panama City nightclub shuts down after fight video surfaces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nightclub in Panama City is shutting its doors, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. In the post on social media, Club Vibez said they are closing down after two years of business due to “the unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.” The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WMBB

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for May 31-June 4

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties May 31-June 4 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
BAY COUNTY, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Randy’s Report

When I was previously at the News Bulletin, I knew many of the young people as I had covered their games since many of them were at Davidson or Shoal River middle schools. I felt a connection with those students as I watched them grow up.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. father, daughter battle cancer in the same year

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One Okaloosa County family has had a tough year. On Memorial Day Weekend in 2021, husband and father of three Travis Huisken fell ill. After a doctor’s visit Travis was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, also known as kidney cancer. Immediately, the family assumed the worse. “We dealt with mine and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Medical Profile: Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology

General, cosmetic and surgical dermatology. My specific focus is on skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, given my training in both Mohs Micrographic Surgery and reconstructive surgery. Why did you decide to go into this career?. I was drawn to dermatology because I saw how devastating skin conditions can be, and...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy