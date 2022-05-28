ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Lexington County 13, Forest City 4

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lexington County Blowfish won their first game...

South Carolina park temporarily closes after 2 drownings in 2 days

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The Upstate park where two people drowned in just two days has been temporarily closed, according to the police chief. Ware Shoals Police Chief Brian Lewis said Irwin Pitts Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. Lewis said the county council will meet Thursday to discuss the safety of the park.
WARE SHOALS, SC
Body found behind business in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation was underway after a body was found in Greenville County on Wednesday morning. Dispatchers said the deceased person was located behind a business on Old Buncombe Road near Poinsett Highway. According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the individual died...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Whitewater Center opening new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. National Whitewater Center is expanding to three new locations, the company announced Wednesday. The new locations are Whitewater Santee in Huger, South Carolina; Whitewater Pisgah in Mills River, N.C.; and Whitewater Grayson (website coming soon). Two other ventures are coming from: The Long Lines...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Broad River road expansion

Residents in Irmo are awaiting a change that could help with traffic. Broad River road expanded to 5 lanes.
IRMO, SC
Name of teen who drowned in Upstate river released

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The coroner has identified the teen who drowned in the Saluda River on Tuesday. The body of Bernard Dimtri Mason, 19, of Greenwood was found at about 6:30 p.m. about 20 feet off the bank and 5 feet underwater, authorities said. They said the teen's...
WARE SHOALS, SC
#Forest City
South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
Third earthquake hits area of North Carolina

A Belton man discovers a military dog tag while working in his yard. A new tradition begins in Oconee County. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details of the first-ever Memorial Day 5K in Oconee County. Free child identification kits. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. An Upstate community activist is...
BELTON, SC
Work to free driver – Hwy. 20

Piedmont firefighters are assisted by a Greenville County deputy extricating a driver Saturday night after a multi vehicle wreck on Highway 20 south of Piedmont. A vehicle struck a pickup truck and knocked it into a parked vehicle. The parked vehicle then struck another parked vehicle. The vehicle that caused the wreck left the scene. Greenville EMS also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
PIEDMONT, SC
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in Laurens County Tuesday morning. The fire happened at 102 Garth Road in Fountain Inn. The mobile home received a good bit of damage. Durbin Creek Fire Department, Youngs Community Fire Department, and...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
Work begins to remove coal tar from South Carolina river

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at...
Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better option for processing South Carolina beef

Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better choice when it comes to processing South Carolina's high-quality beef right here in state. The SC Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that a group of South Carolina cattle farmers has formed a cooperative association with the goals of increasing beef processing capacity in South Carolina and jointly creating a South Carolina-branded beef product. The co-op is currently soliciting members from across South Carolina. Beef farmers who wish to join this association should contact them by email at wagyu4you@gmail.com.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
One Dead in Explosion, Progress in Cold Case, Hundreds of Students Homeless

Forest City Police Make Progress In Cold Case Homicide. (Forest City, NC) -- Investigators are making big progress in a Forest City cold case homicide. It's been just over three-years since Robert Blanton was found shot to death in his Big Springs apartment. One detective tells WLOS-TV a motive and a suspect have recently been identified. Only two other homicides have been reported in Forest City since then.
ASHEVILLE, NC
City of West Columbia continues to educate public about HAWK traffic light on Sunset Boulevard

West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - A HAWK traffic signal was installed some time ago on Sunset Boulevard in front of the Capitol Square Shopping Center and the poultry processing plant at 420 Sunset Boulevard in the city of West Columbia. According to spokesperson for the city, drivers and pedestrians continue to report they are unsure of how to proceed when the lights are flashing red. According to the city, drivers should treat the flashing signal as a stop sign and proceed when the roadway is clear of pedestrian traffic. When the light is solid red, treat it as a stoplight. Pedestrians should only cross with caution, if the lights are flashing red and vehicles are stopped, or if the lights are solid red, and all vehicles are stopped.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

