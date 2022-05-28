Lexington County 13, Forest City 4

West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - A HAWK traffic signal was installed some time ago on Sunset Boulevard in front of the Capitol Square Shopping Center and the poultry processing plant at 420 Sunset Boulevard in the city of West Columbia. According to spokesperson for the city, drivers and pedestrians continue to report they are unsure of how to proceed when the lights are flashing red. According to the city, drivers should treat the flashing signal as a stop sign and proceed when the roadway is clear of pedestrian traffic. When the light is solid red, treat it as a stoplight. Pedestrians should only cross with caution, if the lights are flashing red and vehicles are stopped, or if the lights are solid red, and all vehicles are stopped.
