Union City, CA

Free buses to replace trains between South Hayward and Union City this weekend

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Free buses will replace BART trains between the South Hayward and Union City stations this weekend.

The track closures are so crews can make extensive track upgrades, according to BART officials.

BART riders should expect delays of 20 to 25 minutes on their trips, officials said.

