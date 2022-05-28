Free buses to replace trains between South Hayward and Union City this weekend

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Free buses will replace BART trains between the South Hayward and Union City stations this weekend.

The track closures are so crews can make extensive track upgrades, according to BART officials.

BART riders should expect delays of 20 to 25 minutes on their trips, officials said.

