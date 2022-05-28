ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Blowfish baseball remembers the 13 US service members lost in Kabul last August

WLTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, S.C. — The second game of the 2022 season for the Lexington County Blowfish saw 13 players wear special jerseys which are a reminder of what Memorial Day is about. In August of 2021, 13 U.S. service...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 2

Related
WLTX.com

America commemorates Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — First known as "Decoration Day," the first official proclamation of the holiday was made in 1868 by an organization of Northern veterans which said that people should celebrate the day on May 30. It would remain on that exact date for almost 100 years. In the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Candidates for South Carolina Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State. Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler. In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington County, SC
Sports
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Government
City
Lexington, SC
WLTX.com

NH boy, 8, killed in South Carolina shooting

FLORENCE, South Carolina — An 8-year-old boy from New Hampshire died after he and his father were shot while traveling in a vehicle in South Carolina on Saturday. Officials responded to a call around 2 p.m. of multiple shots fired into moving vehicles on Old River Road near Florence, South Carolina, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE, SC
WYFF4.com

2 bodies recovered from Saluda River in South Carolina in 2 days

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — A second body was recovered from an Upstate river this week. The most recent body was found at about 6:30 p.m. in the Saluda River about 20 feet off the bank and five feet underwater, according to Brian Lewis, with Ware Shoals Police Department. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Kabul#Jersey#War In Afghanistan#American
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
wach.com

Events happening in Midlands on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

South Carolina park temporarily closes after 2 drownings in 2 days

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The Upstate park where two people drowned in just two days has been temporarily closed, according to the police chief. Ware Shoals Police Chief Brian Lewis said Irwin Pitts Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. Lewis said the county council will meet Thursday to discuss the safety of the park.
WARE SHOALS, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Among The Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in South Carolina: Report

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the […] The post Berkeley County Among The Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in South Carolina: Report appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
clemson.edu

Downy mildew detected on South Carolina cucurbits

Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

Work begins to remove coal tar from South Carolina river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran To Resign

HANAHAN, S.C. – The City of Hanahan confirmed Tuesday it will soon be looking for a new city administrator following Mike Cochran’s resignation. Officials said city council received Cochran’s resignation at the May 10 council meeting. He has accepted another position and will be relocating to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. His last day with the city will be […] The post Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran To Resign appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
HANAHAN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy