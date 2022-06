Opening arguments — and perhaps the start of the trial itself — were postponed Tuesday in the theft and corruption case against Delaware state auditor Kathy McGuiness. The issue that threw a wrench into the proceeding is whether the case should be tried in New Castle County as opposed to Kent County, where McGuiness has her main office. McGuiness lives in the Sussex County town of Rehoboth Beach. She has an office in Wilmington, and often attends work-related events in Wilmington and other locations in New Castle County.

