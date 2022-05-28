Town Council hopefuls explain potential impacts of new Paradise Valley resort

It is expected that the new Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley resort will be opening its doors soon — and Town Council candidates have differing opinions on what that may bring.

One candidate, who was on council when the project was approved, warns of increased need for town resources, such as police, fire and public works services.

Meanwhile, it’s of popular opinion that the new resort and accompanying retail offerings will bring more money to the town through tax revenue.

In this week’s Town Council candidate Q&A, we ask what kind of impact the new resort may bring to the town’s revenue. Read below for local opinions.

Christine Labelle

• The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley hotel is reportedly nearing completion, with an expected opening date of late 2022 or early 2023. Town residents have been watching this project slowly sprout for years. What kind of impact will the new resort have on the town’s funds?

Like many Paradise Valley residents, I am eager for the completion of the Ritz-Carlton project and looking forward to enjoying its amenities and the luxury experience and income it will provide to Paradise Valley and its residents.

As a Realtor, I have already walked clients through the offerings and explored the lifestyle. There is a demand for this product. However, I was not intricately involved in the long development process and eventual town approval, so I cannot speak to the specifics of the economic plan or impact report provided during the Ritz review process.

From what I have come to understand from similar development projects like Mountain Shadows, the site of the Ritz-Carlton hotel has never been developed. This means Paradise Valley will receive another source of revenue through its operations, a resort bringing new tourism and luxury resort experience to Paradise Valley that will draw further interest in our community.

It’s important to keep in mind that the town has not thrived on funds from the hospitality industry alone. All development projects should aim to provide the community with a benefit that goes beyond revenue, and is respectful and thoughtful of its surroundings.

Like every proposed development project that is looking to come into our town, it should be thoughtful, responsible, align with the character and aesthetic of our town’s unique character, and enhance, not hinder, our residents’ quality of life.

Over the next year, several new development projects are being brought before the Town Council for approval. That is why it is so important to look at projects like Sanctuary, Mountain Shadows and the Ritz-Carlton as references.

Development projects that incorporate the best elements of Paradise Valley and provide an additional lift in revenue and help grow city reserves are wonderful, but they should align with our town’s quality of life, not just rubber stamp the “fastest and quickest” project as “another boost of income.”

As your Town Council member, I will work tirelessly to maintain our high quality of life by ensuring Town Hall is listening to and engaging with our community.

Anna Thomasson

With more visitors spending money, this development will bring increased sales tax revenue to the town, some of which will be used to fund needed additional services. We already receive 40% of our total revenue from resort sales tax and we welcome this new revenue, although we do not need it to balance a budget or meet our current needs.

Thanks to the wisdom and courage of past leaders and Councils and, unlike many other municipalities, Paradise Valley is very well funded. Even without a local property tax, we have almost fully funded our Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, use no debt to fund our capital improvements and have a comfortable cash reserve.

I look forward to the opening of the Ritz-Carlton and welcoming our new Town residents and visitors.

Ellen Andeen

I’m excited for the opening of the Ritz. I was not on council when the development agreement was drafted and adopted by a 4-3 vote on Town Council.

I do support this project as I want to see it completed soon. As far as an economic impact to the Town of Paradise Valley, the land where it is being built has never been improved in my lifetime in Paradise Valley of 49 years and so the impact, I see to be incremental and impactful, in the end.

This will be another resort revenue to add to our increasing amount of resort activity happening in town. Our current CFO is monitoring and not yet ready to provide any data.

As of February 2022 (FY 2021/2022) the town’s revenue for accommodations is up 122% ($2.2M), restaurant and bar 221% ($3.1M) and arts and entertainment 100% ($100K) for a total increase of 47% ($6M). This is sales tax revenue. (See Council Meeting 4/28/2022, Agenda Item 22-174)

With the onset of the Ritz and the current positive operating environment of our resorts, we should expect another jump year over year once the Ritz operations commence, notwithstanding any sort of economic event such as a recession. The Q1 2022 GDP rate (-1.4%) dropped significantly from Q4 2020 (6.9%), hopefully this doesn’t become a trend.

While monitoring revenue trends closely, this additional revenue the town has never experienced before may provide more CIP opportunities to improve infrastucture and perhaps a second look at the fire service fee annual charge. I have advocated for a resident expert investment committee.

The town has healthy reserves of $70 million in cash and growing. It states in our investment policy that the town is to have an investment committee. I have sat, when organized, with two other Council members on an investment subcommittee. If re-elected, I will continue to advocate and gain the support of council to form an investment committee of resident experts, not politicians.

Paul Dembow

The Five Star project, of which the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley Resort is a part of, will undoubtedly add dollars to the town budget. Although the resort makes up only about 20 acres of the approximately 110 acres of Five Star development in Paradise Valley (about 20 acres sit in Scottsdale).

The site has a large number of residents on a densely packed site (by Paradise Valley standards) along with 215 guest rooms, restaurants and meeting spaces. This will lead to an increase for additional needs and resources the town will have to provide (Police, Public Works, Community Development, etc.).

My estimate, on balance, is it will add to the town’s budget more than it costs the town for these additional needs.