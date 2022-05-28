ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Police: Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

The Amarillo Police Department released information about an investigation of underage drinking and the subsequent arrest of a local store owner.

According to a news release, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Amarillo officers were spotted up at the Spirit Emporium located at 4617 Western.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM05v_0ftTx6NA00

"We have been receiving information the owner of this store was selling alcohol to persons under 21 years of age," the APD release says. "Officers observed a female, who appeared to be under age 21, enter the store. A short time later she came back out with alcoholic beverages and placed them in the back seat of a vehicle. Officers followed the female in the vehicle and observed a traffic violation and made a traffic stop. The female was identified and found to be 18 years of age. She gave a statement in which she admitted to buying the alcohol. She then told officers she was never asked for identification by the clerk who is also the owner."

Officers identified the store owner as Bikram Singh, 64. He was arrested and booked at the Randall County jail on the charge of purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was also notified and responded to the store. This incident is still being investigated by TABC and the police department.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police: Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

The Biggest Drug Busts of Amarillo in 2022…So Far

Amarillo is a famed drug corridor, thanks to Interstate 40 and Interstate 27. There are countless news stories that report hefty amounts of cash, drugs, and weapons found during the course of an arrest. Most of the time, these large-scale busts are carefully arranged by law enforcement and they come...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

This is Amarillo! Man Takes Police on Multiple Chases

Why can't we get through one holiday here in Amarillo without something crazy happening in our city? Now, this didn't exactly happen on Memorial Day, but it did happen during the holiday weekend. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 900 block of Hastings on Sunday, May 29th...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Under Age Drinking Purchase Puts Liquor Store Owner In Jail

The owner of the Spirit Emporium Liquor Store on Western Street has been arrested and is in jail for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Bikram Singh is under lock and key after officers stopped a woman who appeared to be under 21 walk into the store and walking out with several packages of alcoholic beverages.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randall County, TX
Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Randall County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County man sentenced to 75 years in prison on aggravated robbery charge

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County District Attorney, Robert Love, reports that a Randall County man was sentenced to 75 years in prison on charges related to aggravated robbery earlier this month. According to the Randall County DA, Lajarvus Anthony was sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Police#Spirit Emporium#Apd#Tabc
KLST/KSAN

Items from closed Amarillo nightclub up for auction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the West Texas Auctions website, items and artifacts from Midnight Rodeo’s Amarillo location will be up for sale at the end of June. Bidding for the items is expected to start Tuesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. and will close at a rate of 2 lots per minute until […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Plainview investigating after Friday fire at M.B. Hood Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Parks Department is working to estimate damage costs and officials are investigating after a fire at M.B. Hood Park on Friday involved children’s play equipment. According to the City of Plainview, the City of Plainview Fire Department received a report of...
PLAINVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc7amarillo.com

Two-story home in Amarillo catches fire twice in 8 hour span

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the same home twice in an eight hour span. The first call came in around 12 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3202 S. Lipscomb Street, the staircase and second floor of the two-story home were on fire.
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fatal shooting in New Mexico, one taken into custody

TUCUMCARI, New Mexico— On Saturday, New Mexico State Police in Tucumcari responded to a shooting, which left one person dead. Michael Arellano, 46, was identified as the victim. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to the Office of the Medical Investigator. According to...
TUCUMCARI, NM
kgncnewsnow.com

Pool Accident In Dalhart

The City Of Dalhart has closed its pool until further notice. This is due to an accident at the pool on Sunday. The severitity of the injuries to the child has not been divulged at this time, but the child has been taken to an Amarillo hospital for treatment. Dalhart...
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police announces ‘Race a Cop’

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from the Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced that they will host “Race a Cop” from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 23 at the Amarillo Dragway. APD said that they will be on hand to race their patrol cars against local racers. For more information, on APD’s Race a Cop and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clovis police arrests man involved in drug trafficking organization

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man who was part of a drug trafficking organization faces multiple charges after officials searched his home finding multiple drugs and firearms. According to the release, on Monday, May 23, at about 10:15 a.m., Agents with the Clovis Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, had a search warrant at a home near Traver St.
CLOVIS, NM
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy