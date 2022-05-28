The Amarillo Police Department released information about an investigation of underage drinking and the subsequent arrest of a local store owner.

According to a news release, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Amarillo officers were spotted up at the Spirit Emporium located at 4617 Western.

"We have been receiving information the owner of this store was selling alcohol to persons under 21 years of age," the APD release says. "Officers observed a female, who appeared to be under age 21, enter the store. A short time later she came back out with alcoholic beverages and placed them in the back seat of a vehicle. Officers followed the female in the vehicle and observed a traffic violation and made a traffic stop. The female was identified and found to be 18 years of age. She gave a statement in which she admitted to buying the alcohol. She then told officers she was never asked for identification by the clerk who is also the owner."

Officers identified the store owner as Bikram Singh, 64. He was arrested and booked at the Randall County jail on the charge of purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was also notified and responded to the store. This incident is still being investigated by TABC and the police department.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police: Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors