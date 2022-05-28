ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo area public meetings for the week of May 29, 2022

By Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

Tuesday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

Special Meeting: 10 a.m.: 500 S. Fillmore

Consider and act upon an order prohibiting outdoor fires and an order prohibiting use of restricted fireworks, pursuant to government code.

Thursday

Condemnation Appeals Commission

4 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

Resolution – calling a Public Hearing to determine whether certain conditions described herein constitute a Public Nuisance at the locations stated: sets the date and time for a public hearing on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 112 SE 40th Ave., 1016 N Madison St., 1303 N Spring St., and 2300 Spruce St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; consider ordering the removal of a substandard structure and an accumulation of solid waste located at 1816 N Arthur St.; consider ordering the removal of substandard structures and an accumulation of solid waste located at 4613 Eagle Lane; consider ordering the removal of an accumulation of solid waste located at 204 N Florida St.; consider ordering the removal of a substandard structure located at 606 S Florida St.

Friday

Tutbury Public Improvement District Advisory Board

2 p.m.: Simms Municipal Building - Conference Room 203, 808 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss ongoing PID operations and maintenance; recommendation 2022/23 Budget and 5-Year Service Plan; future agenda items.

