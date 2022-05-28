ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Oh, snap: This week's best photos

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZXS2_0ftTwxAL00

Customers enjoy lunch at the new Rotolo's Craft & Crust on Tuesday, May 23, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

I’ll have a slice of that

Jennifer Biggs stopped in for lunch at Rotolo’s Craft & Crust in East Memphis and gave it a thumbs-up and said the deep-dish pizza came out faster than expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRNi3_0ftTwxAL00

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, speaks to the hundreds of people that attended The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival rally on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the National Civil Rights Museum. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Looking forward, remembering the past

Soulful singing and empowered chants filled the air at the Poor People’s Campaign : A National Call for Moral Revival rally Monday, May 23, at the National Civil Rights Museum. And on Sunday, the museum launched the national debut of a related exhibit , “Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXrfO_0ftTwxAL00

Children play on Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s new greenspace on Tuesday, May 23, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

A green space in the Medical Center

Located on the grounds of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital at 648 Adams Ave. in the Medical Center, the greenspace includes a shaded pavilion for families, a prayer labyrinth, wind chime installation and a serenity garden featuring works of art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7lKr_0ftTwxAL00

CBHS runner Carter Williams eyes up the hurdles before a state championship meet in Murfreesboro, Tennessee May 25, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Focused at Spring Fling

The Christian Brothers High School’s track team won only one event — the 3,200 relay — but captured the team’s first team state championship in 12 years this week during Spring Fling in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association hosts the annual seven-sport, Olympic-style competition.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Penny Hardaway to open restaurant on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway is getting into the food business. The Memphis head men’s basketball coach will soon be opening Penny’s Nitty Gritty inside The Westin on Beale Street. “I wanted a concept that would serve the best food to my family, friends, and visitors to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Penny Hardaway to open new restaurant in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway is bringing a new restaurant to downtown Memphis. Wellengood Partners announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Hardaway and Gourmet Services Inc. to bring Penny’s Nitty Gritty to The Westin Memphis Beale Street, a Wellengood Partners managed property. Penny’s Nitty Gritty and the partnership with Hardaway is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: May 24-30

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Hampton Inn (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Family celebrates slain child’s birthday on Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many families got together to enjoy each other’s company with a cookout, one Memphis family got together for a somber birthday. It was to celebrate what would have been Artemis Rayford’s 13th birthday. He was playing video games when police said a stray bullet took his life on Christmas Day. Less […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Williams
wknofm.org

Craft Food and Wine Festival

If you love good food, good times and to shop, the third annual Craft Food & Wine Festival on June 5 needs to be on your calendar. This Memphis festival celebrates local food artisans and their delicious creations. Thirty-five vendors will gather for an afternoon of tastings at Columns at One Commerce Square in Downtown Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis city pool demolished, residents concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Residents in one North Memphis neighborhood say kids will have nothing to do this summer after the city demolished a public pool and closed a nearby park for a much-needed facelift. Neighbors near Ayers and Peach said Tom Lee Pool was bulldozed last week. The community pool sits right behind the old […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotolo S Craft Crust#Cbhs
I Love Memphis

365 Things to Do in Memphis #151: See the Crystal Shrine Grotto

Fun fact: Memphis is home to the largest (and probably only) man-made crystal cave in the world. It's called the Crystal Shrine Grotto, and it's located in the middle of an otherwise nondescript East Memphis cemetery. Visiting the grotto is number 151 on our list of 365 Things To Do In Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured in overnight shooting on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street Wednesday morning. Memphis police officers responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. One person was rushed to the hospital. We are working to find out more information about the case.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Arts
memphismagazine.com

Five Things to Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 27-29

As we look forward to the three-day weekend, we might be tempted to tell those escaping the grasps of Memphis heat for a vacation getaway, “Smell ya later.” And isn’t that such an interesting turn on “See you later”? Is it endearing or is it malicious? We’ll never know, but what we do know is that, of the five senses, smell is pretty gosh darn good at triggering vivid memories.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

A Second Juvenile Court Judge?

D.A. candidate Steve Mulroy, Judge Tarik Sugarmon, and County Mayor Lee Harris at a press conference. (Photo: Jackson Baker) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Mighty 990

Dude, Where’s My Car Tag?! Wake Up Memphis For June 1, 2022

Jeff Jacobs, Republican candidate for Shelby County Clerk. Randy Hutchinson, President & CEO of the BBB of the Mid-South. Memphis City Councilman & Shelby County Mayor candidate Worth Morgan. Worst Thing Wednesday ft. Chett Hopper. Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills. Rachel Randall of Fleet Feet. Nationally syndicated host Rita Cosby...
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy