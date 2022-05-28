Oh, snap: This week's best photos

Customers enjoy lunch at the new Rotolo's Craft & Crust on Tuesday, May 23, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

I’ll have a slice of that

Jennifer Biggs stopped in for lunch at Rotolo’s Craft & Crust in East Memphis and gave it a thumbs-up and said the deep-dish pizza came out faster than expected.

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, speaks to the hundreds of people that attended The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival rally on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the National Civil Rights Museum. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Looking forward, remembering the past

Soulful singing and empowered chants filled the air at the Poor People’s Campaign : A National Call for Moral Revival rally Monday, May 23, at the National Civil Rights Museum. And on Sunday, the museum launched the national debut of a related exhibit , “Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign.”

Children play on Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s new greenspace on Tuesday, May 23, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

A green space in the Medical Center

Located on the grounds of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital at 648 Adams Ave. in the Medical Center, the greenspace includes a shaded pavilion for families, a prayer labyrinth, wind chime installation and a serenity garden featuring works of art.

CBHS runner Carter Williams eyes up the hurdles before a state championship meet in Murfreesboro, Tennessee May 25, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Focused at Spring Fling

The Christian Brothers High School’s track team won only one event — the 3,200 relay — but captured the team’s first team state championship in 12 years this week during Spring Fling in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association hosts the annual seven-sport, Olympic-style competition.