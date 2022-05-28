Oh, snap: This week's best photos
I’ll have a slice of that
Jennifer Biggs stopped in for lunch at Rotolo’s Craft & Crust in East Memphis and gave it a thumbs-up and said the deep-dish pizza came out faster than expected.
Looking forward, remembering the past
Soulful singing and empowered chants filled the air at the Poor People’s Campaign : A National Call for Moral Revival rally Monday, May 23, at the National Civil Rights Museum. And on Sunday, the museum launched the national debut of a related exhibit , “Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign.”
A green space in the Medical Center
Located on the grounds of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital at 648 Adams Ave. in the Medical Center, the greenspace includes a shaded pavilion for families, a prayer labyrinth, wind chime installation and a serenity garden featuring works of art.
Focused at Spring Fling
The Christian Brothers High School’s track team won only one event — the 3,200 relay — but captured the team’s first team state championship in 12 years this week during Spring Fling in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association hosts the annual seven-sport, Olympic-style competition.
