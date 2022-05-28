ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Huddersfield 14-16 Wigan: Warriors score dramatic late try to seal first Challenge Cup final win in NINE years... with Giants left devastated as Liam Marshall is the hero at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By Ross Heppenstall For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A touch of class and a natural finisher – so often the difference between success and failure.

Harry Smith provided the former and Liam Marshall once again proved he is the latter as Wigan Warriors claimed a record-extending 20th Challenge Cup.

Huddersfield, who last lifted rugby league's oldest and most famous trophy in 1953, fought admirably from start to finish at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOYC5_0ftTwmha00
Wigan Warriors have won the Challenge Cup for the 20th time, but it is their first in nine years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uObG_0ftTwmha00
 Liam Marshall scored the decisive try after receiving Harry Smith's 20-metre grubber kick

You knew they would under their impressive head coach Ian Watson, who has fashioned the Giants side into a respected force this year.

MATCH FACTS

Huddersfield Giants: Lolohea; McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Senior; Cogger, Russell; Hill, Levi, Wilson, Jones, McQueen, Yates

Interchange: English, Greenwood, Trout, Golding

Wigan Warriors: Field; French, Thornley, Bibby, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Singleton, O'Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies

Interchange: Leuluai, Mago, Ellis, Havard

Referee: James Child

At this level, though, a moment of genuine quality often tells and it did so here in the 77th minute and in the most dramatic fashion.

When Wigan scrum-half Smith collected possession inside Huddersfield's half, he kept his composure to send a delightful kick into the left corner, where predatory winger Marshall arrived at pace to ground the ball.

Cur delirium in the Wigan stands and devastation among the Huddersfield hordes in the 51,628 crowd.

Matty Peet, who has now claimed a major trophy in his first season as Warriors head coach, said: 'I'm delighted we got the win – so many people have worked so hard.

'There was a massive turnout from the town and the players are motivated by that.

'I actually feel for Huddersfield, they were the better team for large parts today.

'They're going to win things soon. They do things the right way and they've got a great owner.

'You could see the commitment on show from both teams. It was a moment at the end, and if I could have picked one player, it would have been Liam Marshall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjnHN_0ftTwmha00
Wigan boss Matt Peet has been part of the club for over 13 years as a player and coach

Missed kicks did for Huddersfield in the end – full-back Tui Lolohea faltered with four of his five attempts at goal and was made to pay in the end.

Wigan veteran Thomas Leuluai came off the bench to play a key role just six weeks after being ruled out for supposedly three months with a knee injury.

Giants boss Watson said: 'I thought we were the better team for large parts and that's what hurts.

'Tui is beating himself up over the missed kicks but we could have won it regardless.'

Huddersfield led inside the third minute when Lolohea booted a penalty and their first try came in the 16th minute when a neat handling sequence found Ricky Leutele inside the left channel.

The centre arrived at pace and held off Iain Thornley's challenge to crash over in the corner.

Lolohea hit the outside of a post with the conversion attempt and the Giants were dealt a major blow soon after when prop Chris Hill was hurt in a tackle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEGwP_0ftTwmha00
Marshall (left) celebrates after scoring Wigan's dramatic third try late on to secure the trophy

He had sustained a painful calf injury and had to be helped off the field, prompting a momentum shift as Wigan began to make inroads in their opponents' half.

Shortly after the Warriors forced Huddersfield into a goal-line drop-out, they breached their line when stand-off Cade Cust found Morgan Smithies inside the left channel.

Loose forward Smithies, a born and bred Yorkshireman, produced a deft pass to the onrushing Smith, who dashed over the line to score.

Smith added the conversion to level matters at 6-6 but Huddersfield roused themselves and scored a second try to lead 10-6 at the interval.

After Jermaine McGillvary was denied in the right corner, the Giants continued to probe and were rewarded in the 34th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3yD1_0ftTwmha00
Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants' 69-year wait to taste glory in the competition continues

This time, Jack Cogger found Lolohea and his pass sent Chris McQueen – who won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match – inside the right channel.

The imposing Aussie second-rower showed impressive footwork to dummy his way past Jai Field and Ethan Havard before diving over the line.

Once again, though, Lolohea failed to convert, leaving the Giants just four points ahead at the interval.

Three minutes after the restart, Wigan fashioned a devastating move which drove a knife through the heart of Huddersfield's defence.

Bevan French raced down the right-hand touchline and showed intelligence to find Jai Field with a perfect inside pass which sent the full-back over the line.

Smith converted to make it 12-10 and put Wigan ahead for the first time.

Lolohea's misery with the boot continued in the 49th minute when he failed to convert a penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DTHM_0ftTwmha00
Wigan Warriors pair John Bateman and Morgan Smithies celebrate after the full-time whistle

A crossfield kick by Cust then forced McGillvary into a goal-line drop-out, but as the hour mark approached, Wigan forward Smithies conceded a costly penalty.

Smithies, having escaped punishment for an earlier high shot on Joe Greenwood, caught Leutele with a similar challenge.

Referee James Child opted not to sinbin Smithies, much to the anger of the Huddersfield fans, but from the resultant penalty the Giants worked the ball out to the right flank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbM5e_0ftTwmha00
This year's Challenge Cup final was held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time

Centre Leroy Cudjoe's delightful offload found team-mate McGillvary and he pounced to score in the corner.

Once again, Lolohea faltered with the boot, leaving him with one goal from five attempts and the scores finely poised at 14-12 in Huddersfield's favour.

It was an advantage they could not protect as Wigan, despite losing Cust to an elbow injury, prevailed when Marshall's predatory finish from Smith's sumptuous kick delivered the killer blow.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Top-flight chiefs contact Premier League Productions ahead of next season to express concerns over footage of flares being used inside stadiums following fears it encourages and glorifies trouble at grounds

The Premier League have warned broadcasters about showing images of flares being used in stadiums amid concerns it incites trouble. Sportsmail understands that top-flight chiefs have expressed concerns to their in-house broadcasting arm Premier League Productions about using shots of pyrotechnics being lit in stadiums in their post-production content ahead of next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Scotland captain Andy Robertson apologises to fans and accepts they will be 'scrutinised' after admitting his side 'didn't show up' during their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Ukraine

Andy Robertson apologised to the Tartan Army after admitting Scotland ‘didn’t show up’ for their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat to Ukraine. On an emotional night at Hampden, Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk struck either side of half-time for the war-torn nation before Callum McGregor pulled a late goal back for Steve Clarke’s side.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate is ready to run the rule over Tammy Abraham as he looks to find Harry Kane's understudy ahead of the World Cup in Qatar... with in-form Roma striker to be given chance to impress in the Nations League

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Tammy Abraham the opportunity to cement his place as Harry Kane's understudy for the World Cup during the upcoming Nations League fixtures. England boss Southgate is planning on rotating his squad through the forthcoming four games versus Hungary, Germany and Italy as he finalises his plans for Qatar, whilst he wants to manage his players fitness following a long domestic season.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Cup#Rugby League#Huddersfield Giants#Cudjoe#French#Mago Ellis
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: The only brand of cricket fans want is a winning one... I'm confident Stokes and McCullum will get things right but it is focusing on the details - and not headlines about playing positively - that wins you Tests

There's been plenty of talk in the build-up to this first Test about the brand of cricket England want to play under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. We've all seen the headlines. For me, there's only one brand the fans are interested in and that's a winning one. Test cricket...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Manchester United defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are 'on Roma's summer transfer wish-list' with Jose Mourinho eager to raid his former club after winning the Europa Conference League

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a swoop for Manchester United defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot this summer. The Portuguese manager is keen to bolster his defensive options and push towards a top four finish in Serie A next season, having brought Roma a first European trophy in their history last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tim Tszyu's ambitious plan to upstage the NRL with blockbuster fight to unify all four belts in his division in first event at Sydney's state-of-the-art new venue

Unbeaten Australian boxer Tim Tszyu could get the jump on the NRL by headlining the first major sporting event at the renovated Sydney Football Stadium in late August. Tszyu, 27, will fight undisputed super-welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) for all four major belts in the division - with the date of the bout still to be confirmed.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rogue Millennium can be a giantkiller like Vinnie Jones in the Oaks at Epsom with footballer turned actor part of the Rogues Gallery syndicate which owns the unbeaten filly

Up-and-coming Newmarket trainer Tom Clover will attempt a giantkilling in Saturday's Cazoo Oaks at Epsom with Rogue Millennium, who is part-owned by a man who created one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history. The unbeaten filly runs for the Rogues Gallery syndicate which includes Vinnie Jones, the footballer...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Huddersfield Town DEMAND an explanation from refereeing chiefs as they believe Jon Moss cost them £200m by denying Lewis O'Brien a penalty during his final game as an official

Huddersfield Town want an explanation from refereeing bosses over a penalty call they believe could have cost them £200million. Club officials were stunned when the retiring Jon Moss — who took charge of their Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley — was not instructed to watch a replay of Max Lowe's second-half penalty-box barge on Lewis O'Brien.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'We played for those who give their last drop of blood and suffer every day': Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov proud of his players after victory over Scotland takes them a step towards 'great aim' of qualifying for World Cup

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov hailed his side's 3-1 win over Scotland as a victory for their entire war-torn country. In their first competitive fixture since the Russian invasion began in February, Ukraine moved to within one match of November's World Cup in Qatar. They now face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Liverpool pushed Man City to the limit but now Klopp needs to bolster his midfield, sort Salah and Mane's uncertain futures and hit the ground running in August - and the planning is well underway after confirming £7.7m wonderkid Carvalho

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League to Manchester City by one point but the Reds took the title race down to the wire. Jurgen Klopp's side did all they could to challenge the champions, pushing them to the limit on the final day of the season before a win over Wolves couldn't clinch glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi hails 'beautiful' Finalissima victory against European champions Italy at Wembley... with the Argentina superstar launched into the air by crafty team-mates following his two-assist masterclass in London

Lionel Messi could not escape the grips of his team-mates as he was launched into the air in celebration to mark his man-of-the-match display at Wembley against Italy. Two assists from the Paris Saint-Germain striker helped Argentina cruise to victory against the European champions. Messi hailed Argentina's 'beautiful final' after...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ally McCoist questions Steve Clarke's decision to play two up front during Scotland's World Cup semi-final defeat by Ukraine... and credits 'absolutely outstanding' Oleksandr Zinchenko for dominating the game

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist has criticised Steve Clarke's decision to play two up front against Ukraine on Wednesday evening. Scotland's World Cup dreams were crushed when Ukraine beat them 3-1 at Hampden Park to set up a showdown with Wales for a place at Qatar 2022. McCoist felt like...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Premiership Rugby vow to bring back relegation amid fears that scrapping the one-up, one-down format is stripping the sport of its final-day nail-biting drama

Premiership Rugby are committed to restoring promotion and relegation - but deny the lack of jeopardy has harmed the league's appeal. Without the threat of any club going down to the Championship, many of this weekend's final round of regular-season fixtures will lack high-stakes intensity. There have been fears that...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Ben Foster says he'd 'love' to be a back-up at Arsenal behind Aaron Ramsdale - as outgoing Watford keeper believes he could help improve Gunners stopper - but warns he is still ready to prove he is 'good to go' as a No 1 too

Former England international goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed that he would be prepared to take on a supporting role at Arsenal, behind current No 1 Aaron Ramsdale. The 39-year-old Foster is nearing the end of his Watford contract, and told his Fozcast listeners that he would love to help out a younger keeper, and believes he has what it takes to help improve Ramsdale.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale heads list of sporting stars on the Queen's Honours List as Wales forward is awarded an MBE... with Rio Ferdinand, James Milner and England cricketer Moeen Ali also recognised for services to their sport and charity

Wales captain Gareth Bale leads the list of sporting stars on the Queen's Birthday Honours list after being awarded an MBE for services to football and charity. The 32-year-old - who confirmed on Wednesday his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid has come to an end - became the first British player to win five Champions League crowns at the weekend after the club's win against Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Outrage as French politicians Gerald Darmanin and Amelie Oudea-Castera stick to their WILD Champions League final claims about Liverpool fans... despite Emmanuel Macron's fury and overwhelming evidence to the contrary

Liverpool fans have reacted with disbelief after two French politicians stuck to their guns, blaming them for the chaos that marred the Champions League Final on Saturday. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the nation's interior and sports minister repeated to an inquiry on Wednesday that 40,000 fake tickets were in circulation, although official figures show only 2,589 were scanned.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal's pleas to French Open organisers to change his match against Novak Djokovic to the daytime fall on deaf ears, with clash to be held under the lights - after legend hinted it could be his last at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal's pleas to the organisers of the French Open to change his quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic to the daytime have fallen on deaf ears, with the match, potentially his last ever at Roland Garros, to go ahead in the evening as planned. Veteran Nadal is the defending champion...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy