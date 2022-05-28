ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham set to sign Croatia winger Ivan Perisic on a free transfer after Antonio Conte agreed to stay at the club... and the Italian has set his sights on Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tottenham expect to finalise terms on a two year deal with Croatia winger Ivan Perisic early this week.

Talks have accelerated over the free transfer since Antonio Conte agreed to stay on as Tottenham manager and the 33-year-old has rejected an offer to stay at Inter Milan to take up a new challenge in London.

Chelsea had also shown an interest in the combative Perisic but Conte's presence has swayed the decision and Tottenham have given the move the go-ahead despite he player's age going against heir usual profile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzW3F_0ftTwedm00
Ivan Perisic has scored ten and assisted nine goals in 49 Inter Milan appearances this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZT38_0ftTwedm00
Antonio Conte won the title with Inter in 2021

Conte also wants 23-year-old centre-back Alessandro Bastoni from Inter and Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence who has impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest as they look to add up to six new signings.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster had a medical on Thursday ahead of agreeing to join as a free agent from Southampton next month.

Conte agreed to stay at Spurs after talks in Turin on Friday with managing director Fabio Paratici. The manager wanted assurances regarding transfers among other matters.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are in talks over a deal to make Giovani Lo Celso's loan move permanent.

The Spanish side want to offer around £17m for a player that cost Tottenham an initial £27m.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are 'on Roma's summer transfer wish-list' with Jose Mourinho eager to raid his former club after winning the Europa Conference League

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a swoop for Manchester United defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot this summer. The Portuguese manager is keen to bolster his defensive options and push towards a top four finish in Serie A next season, having brought Roma a first European trophy in their history last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Outrage as French politicians Gerald Darmanin and Amelie Oudea-Castera stick to their WILD Champions League final claims about Liverpool fans... despite Emmanuel Macron's fury and overwhelming evidence to the contrary

Liverpool fans have reacted with disbelief after two French politicians stuck to their guns, blaming them for the chaos that marred the Champions League Final on Saturday. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the nation's interior and sports minister repeated to an inquiry on Wednesday that 40,000 fake tickets were in circulation, although official figures show only 2,589 were scanned.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Liverpool pushed Man City to the limit but now Klopp needs to bolster his midfield, sort Salah and Mane's uncertain futures and hit the ground running in August - and the planning is well underway after confirming £7.7m wonderkid Carvalho

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League to Manchester City by one point but the Reds took the title race down to the wire. Jurgen Klopp's side did all they could to challenge the champions, pushing them to the limit on the final day of the season before a win over Wolves couldn't clinch glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Top-flight chiefs contact Premier League Productions ahead of next season to express concerns over footage of flares being used inside stadiums following fears it encourages and glorifies trouble at grounds

The Premier League have warned broadcasters about showing images of flares being used in stadiums amid concerns it incites trouble. Sportsmail understands that top-flight chiefs have expressed concerns to their in-house broadcasting arm Premier League Productions about using shots of pyrotechnics being lit in stadiums in their post-production content ahead of next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
Person
Djed Spence
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte 'is wanted by Juventus as they seek Giorgio Chiellini's replacement - with centre back lured by the prospect of a guaranteed starting XI berth'

Manchester City centre back Aymeric Laporte has emerged as a possible summer target for Italian giants Juventus. The 28-year-old is being lined up as a potential replacement for club legend Giorgio Chiellini after he left Juventus at the end of the season, according to reports from Corriere Dello Sport. Although...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Scotland captain Andy Robertson apologises to fans and accepts they will be 'scrutinised' after admitting his side 'didn't show up' during their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Ukraine

Andy Robertson apologised to the Tartan Army after admitting Scotland ‘didn’t show up’ for their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat to Ukraine. On an emotional night at Hampden, Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk struck either side of half-time for the war-torn nation before Callum McGregor pulled a late goal back for Steve Clarke’s side.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham#Italian#Nottingham Forest#Inter And Middlesbrough#Spurs#Spanish
Daily Mail

Ally McCoist questions Steve Clarke's decision to play two up front during Scotland's World Cup semi-final defeat by Ukraine... and credits 'absolutely outstanding' Oleksandr Zinchenko for dominating the game

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist has criticised Steve Clarke's decision to play two up front against Ukraine on Wednesday evening. Scotland's World Cup dreams were crushed when Ukraine beat them 3-1 at Hampden Park to set up a showdown with Wales for a place at Qatar 2022. McCoist felt like...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale heads list of sporting stars on the Queen's Honours List as Wales forward is awarded an MBE... with Rio Ferdinand, James Milner and England cricketer Moeen Ali also recognised for services to their sport and charity

Wales captain Gareth Bale leads the list of sporting stars on the Queen's Birthday Honours list after being awarded an MBE for services to football and charity. The 32-year-old - who confirmed on Wednesday his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid has come to an end - became the first British player to win five Champions League crowns at the weekend after the club's win against Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal's pleas to French Open organisers to change his match against Novak Djokovic to the daytime fall on deaf ears, with clash to be held under the lights - after legend hinted it could be his last at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal's pleas to the organisers of the French Open to change his quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic to the daytime have fallen on deaf ears, with the match, potentially his last ever at Roland Garros, to go ahead in the evening as planned. Veteran Nadal is the defending champion...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Premiership Rugby vow to bring back relegation amid fears that scrapping the one-up, one-down format is stripping the sport of its final-day nail-biting drama

Premiership Rugby are committed to restoring promotion and relegation - but deny the lack of jeopardy has harmed the league's appeal. Without the threat of any club going down to the Championship, many of this weekend's final round of regular-season fixtures will lack high-stakes intensity. There have been fears that...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: The only brand of cricket fans want is a winning one... I'm confident Stokes and McCullum will get things right but it is focusing on the details - and not headlines about playing positively - that wins you Tests

There's been plenty of talk in the build-up to this first Test about the brand of cricket England want to play under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. We've all seen the headlines. For me, there's only one brand the fans are interested in and that's a winning one. Test cricket...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal continues to play down hopes of French Open title No 14 amid foot problems despite stunning victory over Novak Djokovic... with Alexander Zverev up next in the semi-finals

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had not been finished many hours when French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo addressed the elephant in the room. In the wake of their early hours drama, she was asked why men had been selected to play nine out of the 10 matches in the new night session at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'We played for those who give their last drop of blood and suffer every day': Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov proud of his players after victory over Scotland takes them a step towards 'great aim' of qualifying for World Cup

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov hailed his side's 3-1 win over Scotland as a victory for their entire war-torn country. In their first competitive fixture since the Russian invasion began in February, Ukraine moved to within one match of November's World Cup in Qatar. They now face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi puts on a MASTERCLASS to ensure it's a miserable return to Wembley for Euro champions Italy as they are beaten 3-0 by Argentina in Finalissima... with Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala on target for Copa America winners

After a season sprinkled with hints that his magic may be fading Lionel Messi proved once again he still has what it takes to sell out Wembley Stadium and keep Argentina dreaming in a World Cup year. Messi's sheer presence lured a capacity crowd of more than 87,000 to the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate is ready to run the rule over Tammy Abraham as he looks to find Harry Kane's understudy ahead of the World Cup in Qatar... with in-form Roma striker to be given chance to impress in the Nations League

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Tammy Abraham the opportunity to cement his place as Harry Kane's understudy for the World Cup during the upcoming Nations League fixtures. England boss Southgate is planning on rotating his squad through the forthcoming four games versus Hungary, Germany and Italy as he finalises his plans for Qatar, whilst he wants to manage his players fitness following a long domestic season.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi hails 'beautiful' Finalissima victory against European champions Italy at Wembley... with the Argentina superstar launched into the air by crafty team-mates following his two-assist masterclass in London

Lionel Messi could not escape the grips of his team-mates as he was launched into the air in celebration to mark his man-of-the-match display at Wembley against Italy. Two assists from the Paris Saint-Germain striker helped Argentina cruise to victory against the European champions. Messi hailed Argentina's 'beautiful final' after...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy