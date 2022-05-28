ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becomes the latest football star to arrive in Monte Carlo for the Formula One Grand Prix... as the Barcelona forward admits he is 'sad' that his former club Arsenal won't be in next year's Champions League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that he is 'sad' that he won't be able to face his former side Arsenal in next year's Champions League.

The Gabonese forward was spotted in Monaco ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix - where Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position after a red flag caused a stoppage just before the end of the session.

In a brief interview with Sky Sports, the Barcelona striker showed respect to the Gunners and claimed that it's 'a good thing' that they are back in Europe.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon

Aubameyang revealed: 'Yeah [Arsenal were] really close and I think they did a lot of improvement and I'm a bit sad because I wanted to catch them in the Champions League.

'I have a lot of friends over there but I'm wishing them all the best for next season obviously. I think its going to be a good thing to get back to the Europa League as well and hopefully they can win it.'

The Gunners narrowly missed out on a spot in the Champions League as they finished two points behind rivals Tottenham and therefore will be playing in the Europa League next season.

Aubameyang said he is 'sad' that he won't be able to play against Arsenal next season

Aubameyang sealed a move to Barcelona in January after falling out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta - with the Spaniard citing disciplinary reasons for the 32-year-old's exclusion in the weeks leading up the transfer.

Since then, Aubameyang has gone on to score 11 LaLiga goals for Xavi's side - including an impressive hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabéu during El Clasico.

The Catalan giants secured a spot in the Champions League next season after finishing second in their league - 13 points behind champions Real Madrid.

Aubameyang has looked revitalised since joining Barcelona - having scoring 11 league goals

