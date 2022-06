It's the end of an era, as the last public payphone in Manhattan was removed this week. Oh, the payphone. Many a great memory as a young kid in the Hudson Valley whether it was going to the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, NY, and using the payphone outside of Grand Union to call up the pre-recorded Coach Kurt's Wrestling hotline to get the latest pro wrestling news or making prank calls from any of the various payphones around the area at the time, we loved payphones and we used them often. Also for just everyday contact with friends and family of course as cell phones weren't around yet.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO