The St. Louis Cardinals have been good, but not great, for a few years now. I believe that will all change in 2023, and here’s why:. We have to start in 2022 to gain some context. This is a very fun team to watch with Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright having one last run together. But that fun hasn’t necessarily translated to a high caliber team. The St. Louis Cardinals will probably make the postseason as a wild card, but I don’t think they will make it very far.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO