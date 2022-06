Josh Donaldson was upset that his New York Yankees teammates did not support him after he called Tim Anderson “Jackie.”. This month, New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was suspended one game after he called Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie [Robinson]” during the May 21 game. Donaldson was called out for it by various White Sox players. Not only that, but Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge and manager Aaron Boone have said that he shouldn’t have made the comments at all.

