Uvalde CISD police chief accused of delaying officers’ response in mass shooting slated to join city council

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde police chief who is accused of delaying officers’ response in confronting the gunman in Robb Elementary School during a mass shooting was elected earlier this month to a city council position. Police Chief for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Peter Arredondo...

