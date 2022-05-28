ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Overdose survivor has warning for others: 'Something had to change'

By TAMMY MUTASA
ktvo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) — A growing number of people in Washington State are dying from fentanyl overdoses, according to recent data even as law enforcement agents and prosecutors seek new ways to fight the deadly drug that’s flooding area streets. A survivor of an overdose shared his...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Missouri mother accused of decapitating son found unfit for trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. The Kansas City Star reports that a judge last week placed 35-year-old Tasha Haefs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Sleep apnea treatment recharges artistic grandmother

As she crisscrossed northern Missouri selling credit card processing equipment to small business owners, Teresa Woody developed some tricks to stay alert at the wheel. She would spritz breath spray on the underside of her tongue or yank a handful of her hair. But when she couldn’t keep her eyes open any longer, she would pull over, lock her doors and recline her seat.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge against 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
ktvo.com

Invasive species of earthworm has been found in eastern Iowa

AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The invasive species of earthworm called the jumping worm has been confirmed in Iowa. So far, there have been reports from ten Iowa counties, according to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. They believe jumping worms are much more widely spread than reports indicate.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Interactive map connects Missouri families to free summer meals

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — School is out for the summer and that means food insecurity rates are at an all-time high. To help stop this trend, free meals are being served to children at hundreds of locations in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services put together an...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Iowa farmers were able to work in fields for roughly 4 days last week

DES MOINES, Iowa — A few days of welcome rainfall meant Iowa farmers had 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 29, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included planting, cutting hay, and applying chemicals. Topsoil moisture conditions rated 1 percent...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Dillon
ktvo.com

Teachers group marches to Cruz's office in Texas demanding gun reform

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — The American Federation of Teachers is calling on lawmakers to take action following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Members of the group delivered a letter to Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday, stating at least 66,000 educators in Texas are against being armed in the classroom, and more than half of their members have thought about leaving teaching entirely due to safety concerns.
UVALDE, TX
ktvo.com

Heartland communities to receive over $4 million in block grant funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced that it is awarding $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 communities around the state to help them prevent, prepare for and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19. “As our state moves on from the COVID-19 crisis, we’re proud that Missourians stayed the course through its difficulties,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant program is helping Missouri communities invest in improvements to prepare for future challenges. By addressing key needs in infrastructure and public safety, these projects are building a stronger tomorrow and a more resilient Missouri.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Iowa schools struggle to fill positions as educators leave the profession

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much like the rest of the country, Iowa school districts are seeing more teachers leave the profession than they have in the past few years. We do have a larger number than normal, of folks, who decided to leave the field of education," says Mike Beranek, the President of the Iowa State Education Association.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy