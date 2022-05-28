Overdose survivor has warning for others: 'Something had to change'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced that it is awarding $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 communities around the state to help them prevent, prepare for and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19. “As our state moves on from the COVID-19 crisis, we’re proud that Missourians stayed the course through its difficulties,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant program is helping Missouri communities invest in improvements to prepare for future challenges. By addressing key needs in infrastructure and public safety, these projects are building a stronger tomorrow and a more resilient Missouri.”

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO