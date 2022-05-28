ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Picture of Norfolk Police officer comforting child at scene of 2021 crash wins national photo contest

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1k0M_0ftTu9d200

NORFOLK, Va. - The Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) announced Friday that the Norfolk Police Department won its "Community Policing in Action" photo contest for March 2022.

According to COPS, the winning photo features NPD Patrol Officer Jordan Marksbury comforting a young Norfolk resident at the scene of a car crash in 2021. As firefighters provided medical treatment to the driver, who had suffered a seizure, Marksbury comforted the driver’s daughter, wrapping her arms around the child and assuring her that her mother would be okay.

COPS said the NPD is no stranger to community engagement, with the department boasting 25 hands-on community engagement projects.

Congratulations to the department!

To learn more about COPS, click here.

Comments / 12

Bad Foxx?
4d ago

Kudos to you officer Marksbury.. this is proof that more officers are great citizens of law enforcement.. only a handful give the rest a bad name.. keep up the good work!!

Reply(2)
9
Russell BagbyII
4d ago

Gotta love this. Just wish we could see more of this instead of seeing police violate our rights and shooting innocent people..

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile arrested in Nexus store robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile has been arrested after a store was robbed in Hampton Wednesday afternoon. According to Hampton police, they first got the call for the commercial robbery around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Nexus store in the 2300 block of McMenamin Street. A...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies in domestic-related shooting in Suffolk, stepson charged

A 19-year-old is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his stepfather. Read more: https://bit.ly/3PRWje4. Man dies in domestic-related shooting in Suffolk, …. Portsmouth City Council declines to appoint former …. Mt. Trashmore ceremony honors those killed in 5/31/2019 …. Chesapeake PD: Male shot at officer, stole and...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Policing#Npd Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy