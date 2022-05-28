ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hey Hey, NRA, How Many Kids Did You Kill Today?

By James Dobbins
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 4 days ago

The rage was palpable.

Hundreds of protesters heckled attendees across the street at the 2022 National Rifle Association Annual Meeting in Houston Friday. One demonstrator climbed onto the roof of a parking garage overlooking the demonstrators and shouted, “Where’s Abbott?” before the police ordered him down. Young and diverse, about 200 protestors exclaimed: “shame” and “kids, not guns” at the NRA members milling about who were, for the most part, white men over fifty. Above the George R. Brown Convention Center entrance, an NRA banner read “14 Acres of Guns & Gear.”

The city of Houston set up protest and counterprotest areas, where the anti-gun crowd outnumbered the gun-lovers, who had no signs, ten to one. One man circled Discovery Green park in a truck flying Trump and “Fuck Joe Biden” flags.

Katie Okhuysen, 26, is a student in Houston. She came to Houston with her friends to the protest because she felt helpless to stop the mass murder and the politicians who have cut and blocked gun regulations, namely Governor Greg Abbott and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

“What they say is nonsensical. More guns don’t mean safer,” Okhuysen said. “The threads have been picked out slowly, unraveling the whole thing. We’ve seen this coming. It can seem futile to protest, but I have to translate how I feel into action. I can’t be at home upset all by myself.”

Protestors’ message was clear: Stop sales of high-powered, semi-automatic long guns that have slaughtered tens of thousands of people and made the United States the mass murder capital of the world. It is a message the Republican lawmakers who rule Texas choose not to understand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBs65_0ftTtiCt00
Protesters hold a rally at Discovery Green Park, across the street from the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting May 27, 2022, in Houston. AP Photo/Michael Wyke

As the grim details dripped out from hundreds of reporters in Uvalde, entertainers dropped out of the NRA event. The company that reportedly made the weapon used by the Uvalde shooter decided to cancel its appearance at the convention.

After days of disseminating falsehoods, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety came clean, telling reporters Friday that police on the scene “made the wrong decision” in responding to the Uvalde shooting that left 21 people dead and 17 wounded. The biggest mistake among many was the order by the officer-in-charge to wait for backup instead of taking the shooter out as quickly as possible, which has been the standard policy since the Columbine massacre more than two decades ago.

Moments after Margarete Neale, a blue-eyed school librarian from Denton, parked her car, a bald man accosted her as she walked to the protest in downtown Houston. He asked to see her sign—“25+ years as a School Librarian & Books are the Problem?”—then said we can’t get rid of guns.

“Tell that to the nineteen dead kids,” Neale said.

“You can’t fix stupid,” the man responded.

“I anticipated that,” Neale said. “I’ve been an active protestor. The opposition’s violence is exhausting.”

After praying, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said that, after praying, he had decided not to attend the NRA meeting. Governor Abbott—who, along with Attorney General Ken Paxton, has called for teachers to be armed—chose not to go in person but addressed the gun enthusiast by taped message.

Senator Ted Cruz, on the other hand, fulfilled his timeslot. He blamed the Uvalde murders on the “evil” perpetrator and name-checked all the usual social ills—broken households, mental illnesses, school doors—that those on the right instantaneously seem to care about in the wake of mass murder. When it comes to the causes of gun violence, they ignore the common denominator: the gun, in this case, the military-grade weapons and high-capacity magazines available to the public.

“The elites who dominate our culture tell us the firearms lie at the heart of the problem,” Cruz said. “Many of these same people make their accusations from behind great bulwarks of safety. From gated communities equipped with private security, or at the very least from safe and expensive neighborhoods protected by high home prices and low crime rates. Such people can afford an indulgent ideology that ignores reality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSA8v_0ftTtiCt00
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting on May 27, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump spoke, echoing a refrain Cruz had made earlier.

“The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” Trump said.

Gallup polling data finds a majority of Americans want more restrictive gun laws. Open Secrets, a nonprofit that tracks political spending, found Texas’ U.S. Senators and U.S. House members took more than $14 million from gun rights groups during their careers. State officeholders have taken in more than $3 million since 2015.

Instead of confronting the problem of guns, the NRA and its allies instead focus on “hardening soft targets,” asking the public to accept their deadly weapons as a modern fact of life. The U.S. has approximately 400 million guns in circulation. No other country has more guns than people.

Rocelious Peoples, a 28-year-old security guard who wore a ballistic vest with armor, had brought along a first aid kit, a trauma pack with Quick Clot gauze inside, and a Glock pistol to protect protesters from right-wing extremists and police.

“I’m here to make sure nothing happens to my people,” he said, adding he came in solidarity with the children in Uvalde. He was outraged that the Buffalo shooting only two weeks ago already seemed to have been forgotten.

“It’s not one incident outweighs the other, but Buffalo took the lives of ten people in the Black community,” he said. “There’s a reason to defend yourself. As a Black male, I could be slain at any time.”

Peoples said that community security and armed residents who know each other—not police—are the answer to school shootings.

“It’s about personal responsibility,” he added, echoing libertarian ideology regarding gun violence.

Thanks to lax Texas gun laws, the killer in Uvalde legally bought his high-power weapon, a thousand rounds of ammunition, and more than 30 magazines within days of his 18th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QM3eY_0ftTtiCt00
Protestors hold signs across the street from the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting May 27, 2022 in Houston. AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Texas is also one of the biggest suppliers of weapons to Mexican gangs, helping fuel the out-of-control warfare in that country. The violence perpetrated by Texas gun culture south of the border, in turn, pushes migrants north across the Rio Grande. There is no question that when the assault weapons ban expired in 2004, mass shootings rose dramatically in the U.S. In 2020, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, firearms became the leading cause of death for American children.

However, for other protesters, neither more guns in the hands of private citizens nor gun-carrying officers in school will help.

“Hell no, I don’t feel safe with a resource officer in the school,” Neale said.

Neale sat in the muggy shade with her dog Mojo Bones after listening to Beto O’Rourke speak. In her district, administrators have increased training for mass shootings every year since 1998, the year of the Columbine massacre. She doesn’t believe guns belong in schools.

“Republicans refuse to see reality,” she said. “I don’t know how you can say you’re a Republican with any dignity.”

Comments / 15

Ron Seymour
4d ago

the NRA didnt kill any kids today or has never done it its a organization just like the democratic party which is taxing us taxpayers for everything free for the whole world except The US

Reply(5)
13
jammerJones
4d ago

The NRA didn’t kill anyone , but on the other hand the CDC and WHO have killed millions . Why does that not upset you ?

Reply(1)
12
Apex Predator
4d ago

The NRA has not killed one child, unlike leftists who have abortions and want to call it healthcare.

Reply
8
Related
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott signed law 3 years ago to raise minimum age for tobacco from 18 to 21 in Texas

The massacre in Uvalde has reignited a debate about the minimum age for purchasing an assault rifle in the U.S. and Texas. The shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde was able to legally obtain two assault rifles along with more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition just days after turning 18, the minimum age under federal and state law for buying a rifle. (Texans must be 21 or older to buy a handgun.)
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Protesters speak outside Houston NRA Convention

Tensions were not nearly as high as some expected as protesters confronted NRA Convention attendees and members of the various law enforcement agencies who were there to protect them. However, passions were still on level 10 regarding people’s stances on gun accessibility, gun reform, gun violence and the need for something to be done to protect children, teachers and others from being potential targets.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Columbine High School#School Shootings#Shooting
San Antonio Current

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

A study from earlier this year analyzing the firearms laws of all 50 U.S. states placed Texas in the bottom third based on the weakness of its gun-safety statutes. The analysis, conducted by reform group Everytown for Gun Safety, put the Lone Star State at No. 34 in comparison to regulations adopted by other states. With a rate of 12.7 deaths annually per 100,000 people, Texas also had the 28th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to the report.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Sugar Land man indicted in nationwide fraudulent car buyer paper tag scheme

SUGAR LAND, Texas – More charges have been filed in the fraudulent paper license plate scheme involving fake car dealerships that issued more than 700,000 illegitimate paper tags, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Officers arrested 33-year-old Daniel Rocky Christine-Tani of Sugar Land on Wednesday. He is expected to make...
SUGAR LAND, TX
KEDM

Days after the Uvalde shooting, the NRA convention went on as planned

The National Rifle Association's annual convention came to a close on Sunday, going on as planned in Houston some 300 miles from Uvalde and days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers there. Thousands gathered inside of the George R. Brown Convention Center for the NRA meeting while...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
epbusinessjournal.com

Texas Senate Democrats call for special session to raise the age to purchase guns, require universal background checks

All 13 Senate Democrats demanded lawmakers pass legislation that raises the minimum age to purchase a firearm and requires universal background checks, among other measures. “Texas Senate Democrats call for special session to raise the age to purchase guns, require universal background checks” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
UVALDE, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Observer

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
569
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

The Texas Observer is an Austin-based nonprofit news organization known for fearless investigative reporting, narrative storytelling and sophisticated cultural criticism about all things Texan.

 https://www.texasobserver.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy