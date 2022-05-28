ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Bacala bills address municipal annexation in Ascension, bail hearings, Simple Robbery…

By Pelican Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 59 Representative Tony Bacala authored 14 bills in the current legislative session, five of them still on track to become law (which is a pretty good average). Much of the second term legislator’s work is specific to Ascension Parish. House Bill 563 having cleared both houses without...

theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge judge says turmoil in public defender's office is causing problems in court

A Baton Rouge judge says ongoing disruptions at the public defender's office in the year since a new chief was appointed have caused major problems for her courtroom — in some cases jeopardizing low-income defendants' constitutional rights. Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts, who serves on the criminal court bench for the...
MyArkLaMiss

Bill making some expungements automatic faces final hurdles

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It can often be costly to get a criminal record expunged either with or without a conviction. A bill in the legislature looks to do away with the cost and make expungement automatic for some records. HB707 by Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, would create an automatic expungement system between […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Judge rules against effort to create City of St. George

BATON ROUGE - A judge ruled against allowing the incorporation effort of the proposed City of St. George. A legal fight is expected to drag on even after the decision through appeals. "Next step's court of appeals, First Circuit Court of Appeals. We'll write our briefs. We'll file our appeal,...
Parish Council agenda considers Transportation Impact Fee update (Thursday)

A. Personnel Committee Recommendations: (Chairwoman Teri Casso) 3- Appointment/Re-Appointment to Fire Protection District #3. a. Approval of Bid/Appointment of Official Journal as per R.S. 43:141 and 43:150 (Jerren LeBlanc, Council Secretary’s Office) (8) Introduction of Ordinances – (Legal Counsel) a. Introduction of Ordinance – to amend the Ascension...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: Former Muni golf course employee issued summons

KATC Investigates has confirmed the name of the employee arrested in connection with alleged theft at the Municipal Golf Course. Yesterday, we reported that an annual audit said that an LCG "golf shop attendant was manipulating register transactions and not entering sales in their point-of-sale system in order to misappropriate cash collections. The Government's controls identified irregularities with the types of transactions entered into the point-of-sale system. The suspected employee was questioned by the Police Department on April 13, 2022 and subsequently arrested after admitting to the misappropriation of cash collections for a period of approximately three months. Since the sales transactions were not recorded or recorded incorrectly in the point-of-sale system, the amount of the misappropriation is unknown at this time."
LAFAYETTE, LA
JBE calls for “gun safety discussions” after graduation ceremony shooting incidents

John Bel Edwards issued the following statement about a shooting on the campus of Xavier University outside the graduation ceremonies for Morris Jeff High School. One person died and two others were injured, according to police. On May 19, a shooting on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University injured four people outside of the Hammond High Magnet graduation.
LOUISIANA STATE
$4.8 million in Unclaimed Property checks to Louisiana citizens

700 of those checks are earmarked for Ascension Parish residents, totaling $103,744.07. Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder recently announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million will be mailed out following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state. “If you get...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

DOTD trims bridge sites to three – all in Iberville

BATON ROUGE – Iberville Parish will be the site of a new Mississippi River Bridge proposed to link La.1 to La. 30, the state Department of Transportation chief said Friday. The announcement during a meeting of Capital Area Roads & Bridges District at the State Capital narrowed the number of prospective sites from 10 to three.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 5/23 to 5/27

During the week of May 23 – May 27, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Legistine...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Eight arrested, two wanted in narcotics and gang arrest

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has completed an extensive investigation into drug and weapons activity in the Village East subdivision, after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood. Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that eight Houma residents have been arrested in connection with the investigation, though two offenders have evaded capture.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 77.1%; Louisiana cases surge 10.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.4% as 5,611 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,083 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lowery Middle’s Hilton named finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year

Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, III, is a Finalist for Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year. The Louisiana Department of Education announced teacher and principal of the year finalists this morning at the Teacher Leader Summit. This is the eighth time in nine years that Ascension Public Schools has a principal in the running for the state’s top honor.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Denham Springs man charged with home improvement fraud

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for providing fraudulent home improvement services to a local resident. According to arrest documents, Joseph Scott Hudnall was hired to re-wire all electrical work in a home. The victim said that Hudnall started the electrical work but only completed a small amount of re-wiring in the attic. The victim said that Hudnall stopped working on the house in July of 2019 and stopped answering any phone calls or emails.
BATON ROUGE, LA

