Pedestrian killed in crash on Edgewood Avenue

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The father of a man shot and killed at a Chevron gas station on Saturday tells News4JAX, his son has never been in trouble. His son, Roderick Wilson, 35, has three children. Wilson’s father told us Orange Park Police is looking at his son’s shooting death as a case of self-defense, and he doesn’t want this to be swept under the rug like it never happened.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO