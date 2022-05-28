Pedestrian killed in crash on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A Toyota sedan was heading westbound on Edgewood Avenue...www.firstcoastnews.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A Toyota sedan was heading westbound on Edgewood Avenue...www.firstcoastnews.com
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2