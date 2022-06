CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An aggravated robbery suspect is wanted for targeting the PNC Bank at 15100 Puritas Avenue around 9 a.m. on May 20, Cleveland Police confirmed. The woman walked in and passed a note to the teller advising her that it was a robbery while having her hand in a bag as if she had a weapon, according to police.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO