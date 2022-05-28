Get the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code for May 2022

The Fubo Sportsbook promo code is NYPBONUS. New customers that sign up with Fubo Sportsbook can use it to claim a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet and a free one-month subscription to Fubo TV in May 2022.

Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code NYPBONUS Fubo Sportsbook Promo$1000 Risk-Free Bet + One Month of Fubo TVSportsbook Promo T&C’s21+. New Users Only. Arizona Only. Full T&C’s Apply.

What is the Fubo Sportsbook Promo code?

The Fubo Sportsbook Promo code for February 2022 is NYPBONUS. New customers can use this to take advantage of Fubo Sportsbook’s sign-up offer when opening a new account with their online sportsbook.

By using the Fubo Sportsbook promo code whilst creating your brand-new sportsbook account, new customers can get a risk-free bet up to $1,000, to use on any sports bet.

In terms of a risk-free bet, the amount offered by Fubo Sportsbook is generous, matching the likes offered by other big-name sportsbooks.

Should your first sports bet with Fubo Sportsbook win, the winnings will be issued to your account as normal. If your bet loses, you will receive a free bet equal in value to your original stake should it lose.

The Fubo Sportsbook new customer offer means you can get a maximum risk-free bet of $1,000, meaning if you were to place your first bet with a $50 wager, you would receive a $50 free bet should that wager lose.

Fubo TV provides users that sign-up for this offer with an excellent streaming platform to use in order to watch all of the best sporting action in the world.

Mainstream channels such as ESPN, NBC, BeIN Sports and CBS are all offered by Fubo TV, allowing you to tune in to all of the games they broadcast via your phone, mobile or tablet.

No other sportsbook will offer you something like this, meaning Fubo Sportsbook does have a unique selling point when it comes to new customer offers.

Which states is Fubo legal in?

Given that Fubo sportsbook only launched in November 2021, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that they are only live in two states as of now: Arizona and Iowa.

They went live in Arizona on December 20th 2021, with those in Iowa able to enjoy Fubo’s sportsbook for over six months now following their early November launch.

There’s plenty of high quality professional sports teams in the Grand Canyon State, meaning bettors can enjoy a whole host of top quality action.

Fubo Sportsbook arrived in Iowa at the same time as it did in Arizona, but their state pro sports representation is of contrasting levels. Iowa has no recognised professional sports team, but that doesn’t stop bettors from wagering there.

There are a few limitations in place for Iowa sports betting, but folks in the Hawkeye state can enjoy the perks of Fubo Sportsbook.

There will no doubt be more states to go live with Fubo Sportsbook in the future, with bettors in Arizona and Iowa the only lucky ones so far.

How to use your Fubo Sportsbook Promo code

Taking advantage of Fubo sportsbook’s new customer bonus whilst using their code NYPBONUS is very easy, with these the steps you need to follow in order to do so:

Click above to use the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code NYPBONUS . Hit the ‘Bet Now’ button. Enter and verify your personal information. Enter the promo code NYPBONUS when asked to. Finish the process and set up your sportsbook account. Make your first deposit. Place a bet on any sports market with odds of -200 or greater. If this bet win, you’ll be given the winnings as usual. If the bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1000. This free bet will be issued to your account within 72 hours of the game ending. Free bet will expire within 30 days of being in your account and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

In-Play Betting Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay Existing Customer Promos (/5) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 3

Fubo Sportsbook Review

Fubo Sportsbook launched in November 2021 with the goal of pushing the online sports betting industry in the USA forward, offering unique features that allow the app to sync with live matches.

Fubo is a growing media brand that offers live broadcasts of major sports through FuboTV. Both products work together seamlessly for a unique live betting offering.

Fubo Sportsbook offers a wide range of betting options, especially for the major leagues. You can find a long list of markets, which includes main lines, alternative odds, multiple point spreads, and a lot of parlays.

Their live streaming is one of the best of any sportsbook out there. Given their expertise in covering live sports, this comes as no surprise.

It allows users to follow the sports live on their TVs and easily place in-play bets from their phones. The odds are synced with the action through FuboTV and even change based on what event you are watching.

On the whole, Fubo is a great choice to go with, and we hope to see them go live in more states in the future.

iOS? ✓ Android? ✓ App Size 77.4MB App Store Customer Rating 4.3 (204 ratings May 2022) Play Store Customer Rating 4 (153 ratings May 2022)

App Review

Their mobile app is highly intuitive, with a greater focus on accessibility rather than on design. The most popular sports are displayed at the top, while the quick access dashboard at the bottom makes navigating a breeze. We like that the bet slip is shown in full with large numbers for the stake.

Fubo offers interesting and engaging features that help to set it apart from the competition. The sports betting app covers all the bases and leverages excellent coverage of popular sports in North America. A superb app, one not to miss out on.

Fubo FAQs

Fubo sportsbook is entirely legal and licensed, with the site needing to report their earnings and pay taxes to the government every month.

Given this, you can be assured that your money and any bonus funds you have are safe with them.

Fubo sportsbook does come with an app that can be downloaded on mobile or tablet and is available via both iOS and Android.

No, there are two separate apps for Fubo Sportsbook and Fubo TV. You will need to download the Fubo TV app in order to claim the month free subscription.

Fubo are one of the most recent sportsbooks to launch in the US. Given this, they are only live in a couple of states at the time of writing.

Currently, Fubo sportsbook is only live in Iowa and Arizona, however, given how quickly the sports betting landscape in the US is changing, we expect to see them launch in more states in due course.

Fubo sportsbook’s bonus code is NYPBONUS . By entering this code during the sign-up process, you’ll be entitled to a $1000 risk-free bet and one-month free of Fubo TV.